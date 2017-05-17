Catholic Legal Services is asking professional people to help make a difference in your community by being part of a Miami New Americans Campaign Citizenship Clinic, taking place May 20, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., throughout South Florida.

The New Americans Campaign is a collaboration of local community organizations and legal service providers who, with the help of pro-bono attorneys and trained volunteers, help legal permanent residents (LPRs) become U.S. citizens by completing naturalization applications at free events throughout South Florida.

Although the event is just around the corner, the multi-site mega event is still in need of immigration attorneys and volunteers to help complete applications, interpret, help with logistics, and perform other important tasks. Volunteers must attend a mandatory training in-person or online.

Please visit www.miaminac.org and click on “Become a Volunteer” on the main page to reg­ister. Details about the volunteer training dates and times are also on the website. Click on the “Get Involved” tab to find this information. For information, contact Jesus Torres Nunez at jtorres@cclsmiami.org.