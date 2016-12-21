MBAF recently hosted a panel for millennials about financial responsibility and success. The panel included Shawn Wooden, Miami Dolphins’ legend who currently works for Principal Financial Group, who gave tips to millennials in the panel about how to save and spend for the future. Moderated by Ann Kiel, Emmy award-winning TV journalist for WSVN, the other panelists included: Alex Binelo, principal at MBAF; Nicole Pritchett, owner of Drinkhouse Fire & Ice; Andreas Schreiner, founding partner of Pubbelly Restaurant Group, and Aubrey Swanson, president and CEO of AUBOOM Media. Dolphin Cheerleaders and Shawn Wooden are pictured with Manuel Fernandez and Yamilka Serpa, both of Continental National Bank.

