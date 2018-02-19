MDC Symphony Orchestra to perform at prestigious Carnegie Hall, Feb. 25

The Miami Dade College (MDC) Symphony Orchestra will perform at the world-renowned Carnegie Hall in New York City on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 8:30 p.m.

The MDC Symphony Orchestra will perform, in collaboration with the South Florida Youth Symphony, as part of the 2018 National Instrumental Music Festival.

MDC’s Symphony Orchestra is comprised of students from MDC’s North and Kendall campuses as well as the New World School of the Arts. The orchestra, along with MDC’s Television Channel (MDC TV), won two consecutive Suncoast Emmy Awards from the National Association of Television Arts and Sciences in 2016 and 2017.

Before performing at Carnegie Hall, the MDC Symphony Orchestra, directed by Maestro Alberto Bade, will be performing Danzón Cubano Six! alongside renowned violinist Federico Britos and his ensemble at 8 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 17, at the Koubek Center. The event, a part of the MDC Koubek Center’s Little Havana Social Club series, will feature a 30-minute dance lesson prior to the concert.

The music performance will include selections from the original manuscripts of legends such as Barbarito Diez, Benny Moré and Cachao, giving the audience an ambience comparable to a 1940s-style ballroom social dance.

For more information about Miami Dade College, visit www.mdc.edu.