MDC’s MAGIC wins $50,000 inaugural Siemens-Aspen College STEM Award

Miami Dade College’s (MDC) acclaimed Miami Animation and Gaming International Complex (MAGIC) will receive a $50,000 award as a winner of the inaugural Siemens-Aspen College STEM Award by the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program (CEP) and the Siemens Foundation.

MDC is among eight exceptional college programs in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) recognized for providing outstanding preparation for high-demand jobs in advanced manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and information technology. Half of this award will be allocated for further program development, and half will be allocated as scholarships to students, known as Siemens Technical Scholars.

Overall, jobs in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields are projected to grow at almost double the rate of non-STEM occupations. Community colleges like MDC are playing a huge role in working to meet this demand. More than half of all STEM jobs across the United States require no more than an associate’s degree and pay wages that average more than $50,000 annually.

“Community college STEM programs are a strong pathway to job security and financial success for many students — whether that means heading right into a great paying job or getting a more advanced degree,” said David Etzwiler, CEO of the Siemens Foundation. “This award recognizes the colleges that provide an excellent STEM education and develop talent from every community.”

The award committee identified exemplary college STEM programs, like MAGIC that deliver exceptional training for jobs that require strong STEM technical skills, some college hands-on training, and a postsecondary credential below the four-year degree — known as middle-skill jobs — in areas ranging from advanced manufacturing and energy to information technology and healthcare. The top-ranked MAGIC program offers students many unique opportunities for hands-on job training through top national partners including Disney, Nickelodeon, Alienware, Sony, Univision and many others.

As part of the award, MDC will help select students in partnership with the Aspen Institute to be recognized as a Siemens Technical Scholar and to receive a scholarship of between $3,500 and $10,000 to continue their education or pay existing student loan debt.

The Siemens Technical Scholars program recognizes an exceptional group of diverse students from across the country who demonstrates the rewarding careers and opportunity that result from completing an excellent STEM program. These scholars will share their stories with other young adults to demonstrate the economic opportunity available in STEM middle-skill jobs.

For more information, visit www.mdc.edu.