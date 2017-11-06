MDX gives a green light to early enrollment in its popular Frequent Driver Rewards Program

A good idea to get MDX commuters to sign up earlier this year for the agency’s Frequent Driver Rewards Program just got a green light by the MDX Board of Directors. Open registration for the 2018 installment of the program is now set to begin Dec. 1, a move that’s designed to increase awareness of the benefits of the popular program and boost enrollment.

MDX also just announced how much of a refund current participants can expect to get this year: an average of $74 per payee.

“This is truly is one of the most valuable aspects of the overall MDX program because it allows us to pass on savings from efficiencies of our operations to relieve the cost for commuters who travel on MDX roads,” said Chairwoman Shelly Smith-Fano. “This innovative program also gives us an opportunity us to communicate directly with our customers.” Presently, 182,000 commuters of MDX expressway are registered, and MDX hopes with the early enrollment that number can grow.



At the same time December open enrollment gets underway for the new program year, reward checks to those who qualified in 2017 will be mailed out – just in time for the holidays.

Having met all its financial obligations for the last fiscal year (which ended June 30, 2017), MDX has calculated that the total amount of refund for eligible transactions is $5,639,719, which will be shared among a total of 182,519 registered customers – again, for an average refund of $74. Some will get more, some will get less, because each check represents about .22 percent of what the customer spent in tolls between July 1, 2016 and June 30, 2017. In other words, if a driver spent $100 dollars over the period, they get a $22 refund. If they spent $300 a year, they get a $66 check.

One of the best aspects of the program – well, besides getting a refund check – is how easy it is to be eligible. To participate, a customer must have his or her Sunpass account in good standing and spend at least $100 annually (or about $1.92 weekly) in tolls on MDX expressways. Go online, sign up, and you’re in.

The Frequent Driver Rewards Program is geared primarily for individual users and businesses traveling MDX expressways. And for those participating, MDX has effectively reduced the highest toll paid on any of MDX’s expressways over the past two years from 70 cents to 49 cents, when factoring in an end-of-year rebate of 30 percent of the total annual tolls paid on MDX expressways.

The Frequent Drivers Reward Program allows MDX to pass on its operational efficiencies to the customers who sustain the expressway system, whereby allowing MDX to reconstruct and modernize the 50-year-old SR 836 expressway, while complying with the contractual obligations securing its indebtedness.

The program also allows MDX to communicate directly with its more than 182,000 registered customers and receive their direct input on issues such as what expressway or transportation projects the agency should fund with their tolls.

There’s also a common misperception that all toll roads in Miami-Dade are MDX. That’s just not the case. Many people pay tolls on other expressways such as the Florida Turnpike and the I95 Express Lanes. It’s important that MDX customers realize that tolls paid on these other expressways do not count for the MDX rebate program.

MDX operates five expressways: SR 112/Airport Expressway, SR 836/Dolphin Expressway, SR 874/Don Shula Expressway, SR 878/Snapper Creek Expressway, and SR 924/Gratigny Parkway. To enroll or get general information visit www.mdxway.com