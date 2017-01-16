Marc Agronin, MD, will talk about the situation caregivers find themselves in when loved ones are afflicted by brain diseases, such as Alzheimer’s and other neuro-cognitive disorders, on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 8 p.m., at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave. in Coral Gables.

Dr. Agronin’s 2015 release The Dementia Caregiver: A Guide to Caring for Someone with Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Neurocognitive Disorders is viewed as an easy-to-read training manual for caregivers. In the book, Dr. Agronin draws on science and extensive clinical experience to give readers technical and practical information. It helps readers gain a better understanding of what is happening to their loved one, even while learning how to maintain their own well-being in their “new career” as caregiver.

Dr. Agronin, an internationally recognized geriatric psychiatrist and author of numerous books, including How We Age, is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal “The Experts” blog.

In his books, Dr. Agronin addresses the scientific, medical and human side of aging through the stories and lives of his patients. He is widely recognized for his work in diagnosis, treatment and research on memory disorders for nearly 20 years at Miami Jewish Health, where he is vice president for behavior health and clinical research.

According to Dr. Agronin, Alzheimer’s disease is the most common neurocognitive disease, and such cases are expected to double worldwide within the next 50 years.

Dr. Agronin is a major force behind the future EmpathiCare Village at Miami Jewish Health. The state-of-the-art residential complex, which is expected to open in 2021, will be the first support residence of its kind in the world for the care of individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and other memory-related disorders. The village-like setting will create an environment in which residents and their families can continue to experience many of the joys of daily living.

