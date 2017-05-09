This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Mercedes Benz Corporate Run just celebrated its 32nd year in Miami. The run began as part of the Manufacturers Hanover Corporate Challenge race series in 1985 and has grown to be one of the biggest 5k runs in the Country. Along with the run, the event has evolved to include a wheelchair race and non-runners who walk for fitness. The original purpose was to draw local runners who were involved in the fitness lifestyle. 32 years later it has become the premier event for corporations that not only want to promote a fit lifestyle to their employees but also want to network, expose and promote their organizations.

One Two Tree, a long-standing local tree trimming, lawn & landscaping healthcare and pest control company joined the event in 2002. During their 15 year participation they have also grown from a company of only a few employees to approaching 50. Part of One Two Tree’s commitment to the event has become the contribution of 2 of their tree trimming bucket-trucks positioned at the starting line each year, as the means to hoist the event photographers high above the crowd for stunning images. The event is produced by Team Foot Works, a non-profit organization in Miami who encourages people to be more active and fit by organizing local fitness events and providing fitness educational literature. Mercedes Benz is the current Corporate Sponsor and is riding the wave of success as the attendance increases each year. 2017 surpassed the 26,626 participants by breaking the 30,000 mark!

Marc Terwilliger, the owner of One Two Tree said, “We are proud to be involved in an event that promotes one of our company’s philosophy’s of healthy living and lifestyle, while supporting and giving back to the community that has supported us for 30 years”.

For more information about One Two Tree, feel free to visit its site, HERE.