Mexico’s Minister of Tourism, Enrique de la Madrid, (right) made a stop in Miami on Friday, Aug. 26, during his multi-city tour across the U.S. to address comments made about Mexico in the U.S. political campaign. De la Madrid met with Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado plus members of the media to discuss trade, tourism and the current political environment. The minister said, “Our partnership creates jobs. Six million American jobs and more than 340,000 Florida jobs depend on Mexico.”

