One lucky attendee of this year’s 46th annual Miami International Auto Show presented by Ally will have a new ride following the auto show.

The winner of the auto show’s giveaway contest, sponsored by the Miami International Auto Show and the South Florida Chevrolet Dealers, will receive a 2017 Chevy Cruze LS with a MSRP of $19,995.

The LS comes equipped with an automatic transmission and 16-inch wheels. Its new design features aerodynamic sculpting for a noticeably sportier appearance, and the available projectorbeam headlamps with signature LED daytime running lamps leave a lasting impression

“Offering a maximum highway range of up to 570* miles per tank – you can spend less time at the pump,” said Steve Majoros, director of marketing, Chevrolet Cars. “The 2017 Chevrolet Cruze has more horsepower and torque, and is lighter than the previous generation making it more fun to drive.”

Among the many premium comforts are leather-appointed heated front and rear seats, and a laminated windshield that keeps the ride as quiet and peaceful as possible.

The Cruze LS offers a 1.4- liter turbocharged I4 V6 engine with 153 horsepower and 177 pound-feet from 2,000 – 4,000 rpm. The turbocharged engine is mated to either a six-speed manual or the six-speed torque-converter automatic. It runs on regular unleaded fuel at the rate of 30 miles-per-gallon city and 42 highway.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.miamiautoshow.net