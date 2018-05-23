Miami-based government relations counselor Fausto Gomez named to Florida TaxWatch Board of Trustees

The state’s preeminent taxpayer research organization, Florida TaxWatch, has appointed one of Florida’s most respected government relations counselors to its Board of Trustees. Fausto Gomez, president of Gomez Barker Advisors, joins the Tallahassee-based watchdog organization. A resident of Key Biscayne, Gomez presently serves as a public affairs professional successfully representing businesses and governments in Florida.

“We are thrilled to welcome Fausto Gomez to our esteemed Board of Trustees,” said Florida TaxWatch President and CEO Dominic M. Calabro. “Florida TaxWatch was built on the idea of bringing the business community to the Legislature. Mr. Gomez’s background with both businesses and government makes him an excellent addition to the board.”

Gomez is a bilingual executive with significant experience at the intersection of business and government. He is one of Florida’s most effective government relations and public affairs counselors, skilled at representing clients before the Florida Legislature and state agencies, as well as local governments in South Florida.

In his leadership role with Gomez Barker Advisors, Gomez develops and implements insightful and winning strategies for private-sector organizations and public entities. Additionally, his firm has conducted institutional needs assessments for Caribbean and Latin American lawmaking bodies, while providing legislative training to their members.

“Now more than ever, there is a need for a nonpartisan watchdog group to monitor waste and inefficiency in government,” said Gomez. “I am not only excited but honored to join Florida TaxWatch in forwarding their important mission to improve taxpayer value, government accountability, and citizen understanding.”

As an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit taxpayer research institute and government watchdog for nearly 40 years, Florida TaxWatch works to improve the productivity and accountability of Florida government. Its research recommends productivity enhancements and serves to explain the statewide impact of fiscal and economic policies and practices on citizens and businesses.

“Since its founding in 1979, Florida TaxWatch has served as a public guardian to monitor how taxpayers’ money is spent, rooting out waste and inefficiencies where they found it,” said Gomez. “I am so very pleased to be called upon to help continue this organization’s legacy as a catalyst for positive change for taxpayers.”

Florida TaxWatch is supported by voluntary, tax-deductible donations and private grants, and does not accept government funding. Donations have been providing a solid, lasting foundation since 1979. For information, visit http://www.floridataxwatch.org.