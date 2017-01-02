Miami Bridge Youth & Family Services hosts annual Holiday Luncheon event

Miami Bridge Youth & Family Services hosted its annual Holiday Luncheon on Dec. 15.

The event took place at Miami Bridge’s Miami Central shelter location. More than 75 guests shared in the holiday festivities alongside children and teens assisted by the organization’s support services and programs for youth in crisis.

The luncheon featured holiday performances by talented Miami Bridge kids, as well as a moving testimonial from one young girl whose life was bettered by the organization. She recounted the benefits she received from the staff’s positivity, empowerment and counseling, in addition to emergency shelter during a time of homelessness.

“Our kids are who they are because of our phenomenal staff, and they leave these walls better because of them. The sky’s the limit for our youth; Miami Bridge just makes them realize this truth,” said Marlene Quintana, board president at Miami Bridge Youth & Family Services Inc.

Among the attendees was Miami Bridge Board of Directors, along with Florida Congressman and board member Patrick Murphy, as well as friends of the organization who were thanked for their continued support.

Miami Bridge works with all youth and specializes in rescuing kids and teens from lives of victimization and crime, providing them with structure in a stable and nurturing environment.

Miami Bridge was established in 1985 and serves as Miami-Dade County’s only 24-hour emergency shelter for children and teens in crisis ages 10-17. For more than 30 years, the non-profit organization has worked to rescue youth in the community from lives of victimization and crime by providing refuge, protection and specialized care in a nurturing, stable environment. Annually, Miami Bridge shelters more than 600 children and teens, providing over 10,000 care days for those individuals, as well as counseling to more than 550 families with children ages 6-17.

