Miami Bridge’s Steve Hope named to juvenile justice advisory group

Steve Hope, Miami Bridge Youth and Family Services’ deputy chief executive officer and chief financial officer, has been appointed to Florida’s Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention State Advisory Group. Hope was appointed by Gov. Rick Scott and currently is serving his term.

“It is an honor to be appointed by the governor to serve on the Juvenile Justice Delinquency and Prevention State Advisory Group. I look forward to the opportunity of serving with a team that is committed to examining, preventing, and reducing juvenile delinquency in Florida,” Hope said.

Hope has more than 20 years of management experience, the past 12 years holding senior management positions in the not-for-profit sector such as with the Girl Scouts and the Miami Children’s Museum. He currently serves on the board of directors of The Children’s Trust and is an adjunct professor at Miami Dade College, School of Business. He previously served on the Advisory Board of Miami-Dade County’s Living Wage Commission and the Miami-Dade County’s Small Business Advisory Board.

Hope holds a Bachelor of Science in Management and an MBA from Nova Southeastern University’s H. Wayne Huizenga School of Business and Entrepreneurship.

The Coalition for Juvenile Justice is a nationwide coalition of State Advisory Groups (SAG) and allies dedicated to preventing children and youth from becoming involved in the courts and upholding the highest standards of care when youth are charged with wrongdoing and enter the justice system. The Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention State Advisory Group currently consists of a 15- to 33-member panel from across the state who have training, experience, or special knowledge of the juvenile justice system. SAG members are appointed by the governor and are responsible for the administration and management of federally allocated funds.

Miami Bridge was established in 1985 and serves as Miami-Dade County’s only 24-hour emergency shelter for children and teens in crisis ages 10-17. For more than 30 years, the non-profit organization has worked to rescue youth in the community from lives of victimization and crime by providing refuge, protection and specialized care in a nurturing, stable environment. Annually, Miami Bridge shelters more than 600 children and teens, providing over 10,000 care days for those individuals, as well as counseling to more than 550 families with children ages 6-17.

For additional information, visit www.miamibridge.org.