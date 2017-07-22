Miami Children’s Museum celebrates newly renovated Carnival exhibition

All aboard and anchors aweigh to experience a tropical adventure as Carnival Cruise Line recently unveiled the newly renovated Upper Deck as part of its permanent Cruise Ship exhibit at Miami Children’s Museum (MCM).

The newly renovated Carnival Upper Deck includes exciting interactive components such as: a realistic model of a Navigational Control Station; a Lego table where children will be able to build a ship based off a ship model; a Destination Wall featuring the different ports to which Carnival sails; a Dr. Seuss Bookville family reading area; Cruise Ship artifacts and a 32-foot I-Wall that allows users to get an in depth look at various areas of the ship.

“Carnival Cruise Line has been a dedicated partner of the Children’s Museum since we opened,” said Deborah Spiegelman, CEO and executive director of Miami Children’s Museum. “How many museums host a two-level Carnival Cruise Ship large enough to climb aboard and participate in many fun and educational activities including the latest technology as well as hands on interactive experiences for children and families? Carnival made that possible and their new renovations only add to the allure of the experience.”

“We’re very excited to unveil this enhanced Carnival-themed space at Miami Children’s Museum which has provided both the young and the young at heart an opportunity to learn more about our company and industry,” said Sarah Beth Reno, Carnival’s vice president of entertainment. “Miami has been our home since the beginning and Carnival has been a supporter for Miami Children’s Museum for nearly 35 years, and it’s a great honor to continue to work with this outstanding organization in providing our youth with fun educational opportunities that showcase our community.”

Carnival’s renovated Upper Deck permanent exhibit is open at Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Causeway on Watson Island. Entrance to the exhibit is included with regular museum admission which is $20 for adults and children, $15 for Florida residents, free for children under 1 year. Admission for MCM members is complimentary.

For more information, contact the museum at 305.373.KIDS (5437) or visit www.miamichildrensmuseum.org.