Miami Children’s Museum (MCM) — with the support of the Miami Marlins, NBCUniversal Foundation, NBC 6 (WTVJ) and Telemundo 51 (WSCV) — has launched “Museum in a Box.”

This initiative is a new community satellite program that will take MCM’s immersive arts-based exhibits and programming into underserved schools in the South Florida community that are unable to visit MCM and benefit from the museum’s educationally enriched programming that has been shown to help students develop skills required to succeed in school. The pop up exhibit will be available to elementary schools for three months at a time each during the school year at no cost.

“Museum in a Box is a labor of love for us. We are thrilled to be able to take our programming to schools in our community and do so alongside wonderful partners like the Miami Marlins, NBCUniversal Foundation, NBC 6 and Telemundo 51,” said Deborah Spiegelman, CEO/executive director, Miami Children’s Museum.

The ArtRageous! Exhibit will educate children about the six basic elements of art: line, shape, form, space, color and texture. Each of these elements will be presented in its own interactive kiosk which will enable children to participate in exploring the featured element. Each kiosk will be supplemented by artwork highlighting this element.

For example, the line drawing activity will engage children in drawing with their fingers on a pressure-sensitive material to create an image that will fade so the next child could participate. The color activity will be based on color mixing using transparent, colored shapes on a light table. Texture will be represented by art made of different sculptural qualities such as wood, clay and marble.

By interacting in the exhibit students will be able to exercise their creativity as they produce their own original works of art using different materials. The exhibit will support Language Arts and Mathematics Florida Standards for grades K-5.

“The Miami Children’s Museum is a two-time Charity Partner of the Marlins Foundation. The Museum in a Box is a fun way to offer kids an educational experience and we’re proud to be a part of it,” said David Samson, Miami Marlins president.

“We are proud to support innovative local organizations that help to inspire creativity and a passion for learning among children,” said Larry Olevitch, president and general manager, WTVJ, NBC6. “Museum in a Box is an outstanding new program that will take the best of the Miami Children’s Museum directly to our communities to highlight the importance of the learning and the arts.”

The Miami Children’s Museum (MCM) offers bilingual and interactive exhibits, as well as programs, classes and learning materials related to arts, culture, community and communication. There are 14 interactive galleries as well as many exciting and fun traveling exhibits.

Miami Children’s Museum is dedicated to enriching the lives of all children by fostering a love of learning and enabling children to realize their highest potential. Through arts and educational programs, MCM seeks to include and target all audiences in Miami’s changing and diverse community by becoming the “town center” for Miami-Dade County’s children and families.

To learn more about Miami Children’s Museum, visit www.miamichildrensmuseum.org.