Miami-Dade Animal Services to host TAILgate celebration for shelter pups in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIV

Miami-Dade Animal Services is pawsitively thrilled to announce that, once again, we have puppy players in Animal Planet’s PUPPY BOWL.

To celebrate our draftees—and all our shelter puppies, dogs, cats and kittens—Animal Services will host a FLUFFY TAILgate watch party and adoption event on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pet Adoption and Protection Center located at 3599 NW 79 Avenue in Doral, FL.

Adoptions will be free for all pets, including puppies, on Sunday, Feb. 4 at the shelter location only. Pet adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchip, deworming and age-appropriate vaccinations.

The FLUFFY TAILgate party will feature a pawtograph signing and photo opportunity with some of Animal Services’ Puppy Bowl pros from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Then, at 3 p.m., attendees can head to our main lobby for a Puppy Bowl XIV watch party to see the cutest event in sports history featuring three hours of cuteness overload with furry faces and sloppy kisses.

But, Animal Planet’s annual Puppy Bowls are not only about watching puppies taking part in the cutest competition in sports history—the goal is to raise awareness about the thousands of shelter pets waiting to find loving forever homes. Our pups play along with 90 adoptable puppies from 48 shelters and rescues across the country, go paw to paw and nose to nose in the ultimate match-up between “Team Ruff” vs. “Team Fluff.”