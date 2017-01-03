Miami Dade College Foundation has been awarded $2.25 million in gifts since the receipt of Dr. Eduardo J. Padrón’s Presidential Medal of Freedom from U.S. President Barack Obama.

The gifts were presented to Dr. Padrón recently at a private breakfast for past inductees of the MDC Alumni Hall of Fame at Greenberg Traurig PA in downtown Miami.

A $1 million gift from the Mitchell Wolfson Sr. Foundation will establish the Eduardo J. Padrón Innovation Fund honoring Dr. Padrón’s decades of work in ensuring educational opportunity for all. The gift will support MDC faculty in the delivery of highly interactive and innovative education programs that prepare the next generation of change makers who, like Dr. Padrón, will address societal challenges and make a difference through their leadership, scholarship, and civic engagement.

At the event, Dr. Padrón also was surprised by two more gifts to MDC: a $250,000 gift from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation for the Innovation Fund, and another $1 million gift from Badia Spices Inc. to establish the Dr. Eduardo J. Padrón Presidential Medal of Freedom Scholarship for deserving students with financial need.

“President Padrón has made enormous contributions to Miami Dade College and to South Florida over the years, making MDC a national model for access and inclusion in education,” said Louis Wolfson III, trustee of the Mitchell Wolfson Sr. Foundation. “The College continues to innovate, and we are delighted to establish a fund in his honor to enhance our education programs and create more change makers for our community.”

To support the Eduardo J. Padrón Innovation Fund, visit www.mdcfoundation.com.