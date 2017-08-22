Miami Dade College to celebrate with I Am MDC Day on Sept. 6

Miami Dade College (MDC) will celebrate I Am MDC Day, an annual day of giving and pride honoring the college’s rich history and unparalleled impact on the community, on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Fifty-seven years ago on Sept. 6, 1960, Miami Dade College opened the door to the American Dream. Today, more than two million alumni can say “I Am MDC” because MDC afforded them the opportunity to pursue a college education — the ticket to a better future — that for many was otherwise out of reach.

The 24-hour celebration will highlight the achievements of MDC alumni, students, staff, and faculty; inspire pride, and increase awareness of the college’s profound educational, economic and cultural significance to South Florida and beyond.

The event will focus on engaging the MDC community to post stories, tweets, share images and videos about their alma mater and what I Am MDC means to them, on social media and using #iammdc. Students, faculty and staff will commemorate the history of the college with a kickoff at 10 a.m. at the Wolfson Campus in downtown Miami, followed by events all day long at each of the nine campuses throughout Miami-Dade County.

For 24 hours on Sept. 6, the college will encourage members of the community whose lives have been touched by MDC to make a gift to deserving students.

I Am MDC Day will take place each year on Sept. 6 to commemorate the first day of classes at MDC in 1960, which had an enrollment of 1,428 students. Today, MDC is the largest campus-based and most diverse higher education institution in the nation with more than 165,000 students.