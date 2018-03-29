Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board to hold public meeting

The Black Affairs Advisory Board under the Office of Community Advocacy will hold its next meeting on Wednesday April 4 at 10 a.m. at the Stephen P. Clark Center, 18th Floor, Conference Room 3.

All Black Affairs Advisory Board meetings are open to the public, and residents are encouraged to attend and learn more about the work of the board. There will be an opportunity for attendees to comment at the beginning of the meeting, and the board is especially interested in hearing about issues impacting the African-American community residing in Miami-Dade County.

The agenda for this month’s meeting includes the Dr. Martin Luther King 50th Anniversary Observance, a Miami-Dade County Coordinated Response Team (MDC-CRT) update, the Black Owned Business (B.O.B.) initiative, Black World Guide 2018-2019, and Grant Workshop opportunities.

For more information, please contact Black Affairs Advisory Board Director Retha Boone at 305-375-4606.

WHO: Black Affairs Advisory Board, Office of Community Advocacy

WHAT: Monthly Public Board Meeting

WHEN: Wednesday, April 4 at 10 a.m.

WHERE: Stephen P. Clark Center

111 NW 1st Street, Miami, FL 33128

18th Floor, Conference Room 3.

The Office of Community Advocacy is charged with making Miami-Dade County “One Community” that embraces our diverse and unique population. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @AdvocacyMDC.