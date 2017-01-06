Miami-Dade County departments of Transportation and Public Works; and Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces; in partnership with Friends of The Underline; will hold a public meeting on January 19, 2017 at Southside Elementary School to seek feedback on The Underline: Brickell Backyard design proposals for Phase 1, which covers from the Miami River to Coral Way.

When completed, The Underline will transform the land below Miami’s Metrorail into a 10-mile greenway, urban trail and living art destination. It will be Miami-Dade County’s first mobility corridor integrating all modes of transit, and will connect to downtown and the Miami River Greenway on the north, and to the proposed Ludlam Trail and the existing South Dade Trail on the south.

Register for the meeting at Eventbrite Public Meeting: The Underline Brickell Backyard Phase I Design Proposals .

Get involved and stay up-to-date on The Underline at www.theunderline.org.

This public meeting fulfills the requirements in Chapter 86-308 designating Calle Ocho as a state historic highway and requiring the Division of Historical Resources to hold a public hearing prior to approving any alteration to Calle Ocho.

It is the policy of Miami-Dade County to comply with all of the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) of 1990. The meeting facility is ADA accessible. For sign language interpreters, assistive listening devices or materials in accessible format, please call 786-469-5225 at least five (5) business days in advance.

Who:

Friends of The Underline; Miami-Dade County departments of Transportation and Public Works; and Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces

What:

Public Meeting – The Underline: Brickell Backyard design proposals for Phase 1: Miami River to Coral Way

When:

January 19, 2017 — 06:00 p.m. – 08:00 p.m.

Where:

Southside Elementary School auditorium

45 Southwest 13th Street

Miami, FL 33130

Editor’s Note:

Registration begins at 5:30 p.m.Please note that meeting dates and times are subject to change. For updates about public meetings and more information about The Underline, visit www.theunderline.org.