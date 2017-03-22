The Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department is issuing its annual call for seasonal job applicants to fill the summer staffing needs of its summer programming and activities, traditionally the busiest time of year when families and kids on summer vacation frequent Miami-Dade County’s parks for its summer camps, pools and beaches.

Applications only will be accepted through Mar. 26 for a variety of summer jobs at Miami-Dade County Parks, including pool managers, lifeguards, park service aides, and recreation leaders.

Applicants must be at least 17 years old. Those applying must first complete a Miami-Dade County Employment Application online at www.miamidade.gov/jobs and then contact the Miami-Dade County park location where they wish to work.

For Miami-Dade County park locations, phone numbers and general information about Miami-Dade County Parks’ summer job opportunities visit www.miamidade.gov/parks. For more general information, applicants also may call the Miami-Dade County Parks Summer Job Hotline at 305-755-7898.

All applicants selected will be required to successfully pass a drug/alcohol screen and criminal background check prior to employment. The deadline for applying is Mar. 26.

Those applying for pool manager or lifeguard positions must be at least 18 years old and are required to submit proof of current certification in CPR, first aid, lifeguard and water-safety instruction provided by the Red Cross, YMCA or other nationally recognized aquatic training program. Training is available for those who apply early. For more swimming pool jobs information, applicants may call 305-665-1626.