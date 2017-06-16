Miami-Dade School Board recognizes Youth Crime Watch contest winners

As proposed by board member Mari Tere Rojas, the Miami-Dade Coumnty School Board recognized the 2017 Youth Crime Watch of Miami-Dade County (YCWMDC) Poster and Essay Contest Winners.
YCWMDC, a program of Citizens’ Crime Watch of Miami-Dade County Inc., joined forces with Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) in 1979 to educate young people about crime prevention, public safety, and school and community pride. Since its inception, more than 800,000 Miami-Dade County Public Schools students have received the tools and guidance necessary to reduce crime.
Every year, YCWMDC holds its annual poster and essay contest that is open to all M-DCPS students. This year’s theme was “Using Your Voice Against Youth Violence.”
This year’s poster contest winners are:
Elementary School Level 1 (K-2nd Grade):
First place, Avery Cruz (kindergarten), Gloria Floyd Elementary;
Second place, Ricardo Costa (kindergarten), Gloria Floyd Elementary, and
Third place, Isabelle Cuevas (kindergarten), Gloria Floyd Elementary.
Elementary School Level 2 (3rd-5th Grade):
First place, Natalie Valdes (5th Grade), Gloria Floyd Elementary;
Second place, Rihanna Griffin (3rd Grade), Scott Lake Elementary, and
Third place, Rachel Feriz (5th Grade), Oliver Hoover Elementary.
Middle School (6th-8th Grade):
First place, Carla De Mier (8th Grade), Ruth K. Broad/Bay Harbor K-8 Center;
Second place, Isabella Ortiz (8th Grade), Richmond Heights Middle, and
Third Place, Veronica Muñoz (7th Grade), Paul Bell Middle.
Senior High School (9th-12th):
First place, Daniela Marin (10th Grade), Barbara Goleman Senior High;
Second place, Kamia Thompson (10th Grade), North Miami Beach Senior High, and
Third place, Greter Gutierrez (10th Grade), Barbara Goleman Senior High.
This year’s essay contest winners are:
Elementary School Level 2 (3rd-5th Grade):
First place, Emily Molina (5th Grade), Everglades K-8 Center;
Second place, Grace Gonzalez (4th Grade), Sylvania Heights Elementary, and
Third place, Raisa Carrillo (5th Grade), Everglades K-8 Center.
Middle School (6th-8th Grade):
First place, Aden De Leon (8th Grade), Ruth K. Broad/Bay Harbor K-8 Center;
Second place, Carolina Garcia (7th Grade), Bob Graham Education Center, and
Third place, Mia Erlichman (7th Grade), Ruth K. Broad/Bay Harbor K-8 Center.
Senior High School (9th-12th Grade):
First place, Amir Afzali (12th Grade), Cutler Bay Senior High;
Second place, Niloy B. Bhattacharyya (9th Grade), Cutler Bay Senior High, and
Third place, Chika Ojukwu (9th Grade), Barbara Goleman Senior High. “The Youth Crime Watch of Miami-Dade County 2017 Poster and Essay Contest is to be commended for fostering our youth’s creative and artistic aspirations, while promoting safety in our schools and community,” Rojas said.
