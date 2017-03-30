This slideshow requires JavaScript.

For Women’s History Month in March the non-profit group Miami Girls Foundation partnered with HistoryMiami Museum, a Smithsonian affiliate, to celebrate and record Miami’s history in the making by profiling today’s female leaders shaping the future of the Magic City.

On Mar. 16 HistoryMiami unveiled a collage of 30 faces of “Miami Girls” who are making history in the first and only major U.S. city founded by a woman — Julia Tuttle. The faces will be displayed in the courtyard of HistoryMiami Museum and simultaneously featured through the global Inside Out platform. The public installation will serve as a visual reminder of each woman’s dedication to making a difference in her community through long-term engagement in non-profit work. At the conclusion of the campaign, all the stories, portraits, interviews and posters will be deposited into the archive of HistoryMiami Museum, 101 W. Flagler St.

The month-long campaign titled “Miami Girls Make History” profiles and features 30 female leaders from young activists to mature change-makers committed to making Miami a better place for everyone.

Ekaterina Jukowski, Miami Girls Foundation CEO, explained the group’s mission.

“The goal is to redefine how the people view the city,” Jukowski said. “It has to do with the hypersexualized image of a Miami girl that exists in the media and, as we understood from the studies, in people’s minds. When you say Miami girl, the image that comes to mind is something that is very fun, but not necessarily a leader and a role model.”

She said that Miami is a unique place where women are very active and very political.

“Their voices are out there, but they’re not in the mainstream media. The idea of the Miami Girls Foundation was to create a media platform to fill that niche, to let women not only talk about what’s important for them but also let the outside world understand what Miami is all about through the issues these women are talking about. Each woman in the Miami Girls campaign is offering solutions, not just saying what’s wrong with Miami.”

The 30 Miami women honored in the poster display are: Valencia Gunter, Make Homeless Smile; Ani Mercedes, You’re Already You; Cindy Brown, Equality Florida; Cristina Mas, Pause For A Cause; Leigh-Ann Buchanan, Venture Café; Patricia Ireland, NOW; Alana Greer, Dream Defenders; Dr. Elizabeth King, Suits, Stilettos and Lipstick; Alexia Gonzalez, I Am My Plan; Silvia Planas Prats, Miami Is Kind; Sarah Stumbar, MD, Empowering Women; Mikhaile Solomon, PRIZM Art Fair; Carolina Pina, WIN Lab Miami; Marleine Bastien, Haitian Women of Miami; Rebecca Fishman Lipsey, Radical Partners; Hana Abdulla, EmbracingUgly.com; Laura Finley, College Brides March; Barbara Reese, Young Patronesses of the Opera; Lutze Segu, MCCJ; Ruth Shack, Miami Foundation; Laura Hernandez, Planned Parenthood; Sandy Skelaney, FIU Center For Women’s and Gender Studies; Jasmen Rogers, SEIU; Deborah Korge, Women’s Fund; Janet Solitt, NCJW Florida; Judy Freedberg, WEN; Natalia Martinez Kalinina, Awsome Foundation; Knellee Bisram, AHAM Education; Stephanie Mayers, Women’s March of South Florida, and Dara Schoenwald, Volunteer Cleanup.org.

“The HistoryMiami Museum decided to partner with the Miami Girls Foundation to create a campaign called Miami Girls Make History,” said Michele Reese of HistoryMiami. “As you know, Miami was founded by a woman and March is Women’s History month, so this campaign highlights the women in Miami right now who are doing amazing, incredible things to put Miami girls on the map.”

For information about the Miami Girls Foundation visit miamigirls.org. For upcoming HistoryMiami events visit www.historymiami.org.