Miami Networking Series Returns to Host Top Fitness Influencers and Luxury Lifestyle Brands on April 8th at SLS Brickell

Following its debut in November 2017, Marketing Clique’s The Luxe List is back to make a splash on the fitness scene on Sunday, April 8th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. With the goal to unite elite brands and fitness focused individuals for a day of wellness, The Luxe List + FIT will take place poolside at the SLS Brickell rooftop with sponsored workouts, healthy bites and wellness activations. In a time where brands rely on influencer marketing more than ever, The Luxe List connects South Florida’s best known and break out influencers with key brand decision makers for a one-of-a-kind networking experience.

The Luxe List + FIT attendees will have the opportunity to flaunt their best dance moves alongside Vixen army instructors and get sweaty at a UFC kickboxing class before indulging in a healthy lunch provided by Lunchology. Sought after fitness and lifestyle brands will engage with attendees at interactive booths and activations including:

Rodan + Fields’ sun protection station with natural anti-aging skincare products available for the face and body

Fresh, nutrient packed smoothies by Spartan Detox, recognized by fellow influencers and WAGS star Claudia Sampedro as a go-to monthly juice cleanse

Healthy snacks by Balanced Bites, Kind Bars and Raw Rev and a signature lunch provided by Lunchology to fuel a day of fun

Harmless Harvest’s interactive “Harmless Promise” community art pop-up

Lila Nikole fashion catwalk featuring the must-have swimwear for Spring and Summer

Interactive photo stations and “Insta-worthy” poolside opportunities

Hair and makeup touch up station

Exclusive VIP cabana with live beats by DJ Zilla, signature Voli Vodka cocktails and refreshing Guinness

Influencers will have the opportunity to try new products and discuss potential paid collaborations and partnership opportunities, and the new event invites the public to join in on the fun.

The event will be open exclusively to influencers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Following the VIP portion, The Luxe List + FIT will welcome ticketed guests until 4 p.m. The general public may purchase tickets starting at $25 on Eventbrite.

“My vision for The Luxe List + FIT is to revolutionize the influencer marketing event norms. This is a place where brands and influencers can make authentic connections that mutually beneficial and not lost in an email inbox,” said Dominique Morales, The Luxe List Creator and CEO of Marketing Clique.

The Luxe List + FIT will welcome top fitness, beauty, lifestyle and wellness names including:

Diageo

FabFitFun

Harmless Harvest

Hottie Tea

Intense Supplements

New Life Dental

Novex Hair Care

Protokolo Activewear

Rodan + Fields

SLS Brickell

Spartan Detox

UFC Gym

Vana Laer Club

Vanna Belt Basics

Vita Squad

Vixen

Voli Vodka

Beyond April 8th, Marketing Clique aims to grow The Luxe List into a series of targeted influencer events within niche communities ranging from beauty and fashion to fitness and mommy bloggers.

For more information or to register as an influencer for The Luxe List + Fit, please visit mclique.com/the-luxe-list. Attendees can contribute to the buzz on social media using the #theluxelist and #theluxeclique at @marketing_clique.

WHERE: SLS Brickell – 1300 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130 WHEN: Sunday, April 8th – Influencers and VIP Ticket Holders 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. General Admission Ticket Holders 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. COST: Public General Admission Tickets – $25 Public General Admission + Lunch Tickets – $35 Public VIP Admission + Lunch Tickets – $45