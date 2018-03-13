Miami Renal Institute announces new location on Mercy Hospital Campus

Ali Nayer, MD, an academic nephrologist, internist, pathologist, diabetologist, and educator, has announced the opening of an additional location of Miami Renal Institute, a medical practice specializing in nephrology and hypertension.

The new location is on the Mercy Hospital Campus in the Bayside Ambulatory Center at 3641 S/ Miami Avenue, Suite 380, Miami, FL 33133. Dr. Nayer and staff continue to serve patients from their first location of Miami Renal Institute at 2040 NE 163 St., Suite 204, North Miami Beach, FL 33162.

Miami Renal Institute offers specialized services for treatment of kidney diseases, high blood pressure, glomerular diseases, and kidney stones. Miami Renal Institute also specializes in kidney dialysis, kidney transplant and vascular access. In addition, nutrition and social services are offered to assist patients to adjust to the challenges of kidney disease or failure.

Dr. Nayer earned his medical degree from Cologne University School of Medicine in Germany, and has completed advanced studies at Harvard and Brown universities. He has held academic positions at Harvard Medical School, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Alpert Medical School at Brown University, and the Miller School of Medicine at the University of Miami.

He has served as leading consultant nephrologist at some of the largest hospitals in the country including Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Jackson Memorial Hospital. In addition, he has served as Medical Director of several large dialysis facilities and as Medical Director of Dialysis and Apheresis Services at the University of Miami Hospital. Dr. Nayer recently was featured in an episode of You and Your Doctor, and often speaks to groups about kidney health, high blood pressure, and diabetes.

For more information on Miami Renal Institute’s services for kidney disease, diabetes and high blood pressure, visit www.drnayer.com, send mail to the office at office@drnayer.com or call 305-615-1514.