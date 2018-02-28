Miami Seaquarium to Host Job Fair Tuesday, March 13, 2018

Miami Seaquarium will host a Job Fair on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The park is looking for energetic, outgoing people seeking employment. Candidates will be interviewed for positions in food service, retail cashiers, customer service representatives, maintenance, janitorial and park operations. Miami Seaquarium is an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free workplace.

The Job Fair will be held at the Miami Seaquarium located at 4400 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami 33149. Interested candidates should come prepared with several copies of their resume and information about previous employment. No appointment or registration is necessary.

Miami Seaquarium, South Florida’s most popular tourist attraction, is a family-oriented marine-life park open to the public 365 days a year. The park provides visitors with a greater understanding and appreciation for marine life through shows, presentations and marine-life exhibits.

For more information on the park visit www.miamiseaquarium.com.