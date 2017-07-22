Miami Spice restaurant program marks 16 years of dining deals

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) is celebrating the 16th anniversary of the highly anticipated Miami Spice Restaurant Program.

Since its inception in 2001, an estimated one million Miami Spice meals have been served. The two-month long promotion, Aug. 1 through Sept. 30, showcases Greater Miami and The Beaches’ diverse and ever-evolving culinary scene. This year’s sponsors include Citibank, Lyft, Chandon California, Fiji Water, Stella Artois, Terrazas de los Andes, Ketel One Vodka, Don Julio Tequila, Bulleit Bourbon and Zacapa Rum.

The season of Spice heats up with an exciting new addition to this year’s lineup. For the first time, select restaurants will offer irresistible weekend brunch menus for $23 per person. During August and September, visitors and residents alike can please their palates at more than 240 participating restaurants at reduced prices ($23 per person for lunch and brunch and $39 per person for dinner) in some of the hottest neighborhoods in town — Miami Beach, Brickell, Downtown, Coral Gables, South Miami, Wynwood, Sunny Isles and Bal Harbour. Prices include an appetizer, entrée and dessert; alcohol, tax, tip and service charges are excluded.

Among the exciting new participating restaurants are Artisan Beach House, Bazaar Mar by Jose Andres, Big Easy Winebar & Grill, BRAVA by Brad Kilgore, Dashi, El Tucan, Estefan Kitchen, Fi’lia by Michael Schwartz at SLS Brickell, Lightkeepers, Lobster Bar Sea Grille Miami Beach, Mignonette Uptown, Phuc Yea, Pubbelly Noodle Bar, Sugar Factory Ocean Drive, Tacology, TATEL and Upland.

This year, 236 restaurants are participating to date, with 40 joining for the first time.

For a full list of participating restaurants, Miami Spice menus and special events, visit www.iLoveMiamiSpice.com.