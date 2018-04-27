Miami Super Bowl Host Committee “Drafts” Expanded Roster for 2020

Six new hires part of ramp-up for Super Bowl LIV

As the NFL Draft for the 2018 season gets underway, the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee is announcing its own new additions to the team. Six executives are joining the organization that is supporting South Florida’s 11th Super Bowl, a record.

The expanded team leads a variety of activities around Super Bowl LIV critical to the event’s success, including developing opportunities for the local business community, plan civic events and begin the process of identifying and preparing the 10,000 volunteers that will be required for Super Bowl LIV.

“We have a top executive committee of business leaders from across South Florida in place, and now we’re proud to have an elite-level staff as well,” said Rodney Barreto, chair of Miami Super Bowl Host Committee 2020. “This will be an event like no other, and it’s so important to have an excellent team behind all our efforts.”

The new Miami Super Bowl Host Committee staff includes:

Basil Binns, II – Vice President, Business Connect and Community Outreach

Basil is responsible for identifying and connecting South Florida’s diverse business community to contracting opportunities related to Super Bowl LIV. A University of Florida graduate, Basil has served in various capacities in South Florida governments for 14 years. He began his career with the City of Miami as a legislative and policy advisor, and has held several positions in the City of Miami and Miami-Dade County governments focused on community and economic development.

Prior to his role at the Super Bowl Host Committee, he served in the Miami-Dade County Mayor’s office where he was responsible for policy, legislative affairs, and special projects for a portfolio including management and budget, procurement, information technology, and human resources.

Joe Fernandez – Partnership Coordinator

As the partnerships coordinator, Joe assists in a variety of duties that pertain to Host Committee events, fundraising efforts and marketing opportunities.

Joe is a Miami native and graduate of Florida International University. He has a degree in communications and a childhood rooted in sports.

Randi Freedman – Vice President and Producer, Events & Logistics

Super Bowl LIV will mark Randi’s sixth Super Bowl with the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee, and is part of her 30-year career as a leading major events producer. She is responsible for the production and management of Super Bowl Live along with other MSBHC events.

Randi’s work encompasses every element of event production; from creating concepts to site planning, concert & technical production, logistics, operations and event execution. She has extensive experience in working with national talent, celebrities, sponsor activations and with all branches of government for planning, crowd control, security and permitting.

Among her many event credits are: The South Beach Wine & Food Festival, Orange Bowl BCS Championship Fanfest, Miami Centennial Celebration, Microsoft Corporation Global Summit, CBS Thanksgiving Day Parade, NASCAR Championship Drive, Sports Illustrated 50th Anniversary Swimsuit Volleyball Challenge, Breeder’s Cup Fanfest, Volvo Ocean Race, HBO Weekend, NCAA Final Four Fanfest, AVP Miami Open, Competitor Rock n Roll Marathon.

A graduate of The University of Florida, she was inducted into Who’s Who-Outstanding Young Women of America and named one of America’s Leading Female Executives. She has served on the Board of Governors of the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce and was appointed as the first Chairwoman of the Chamber’s Womens’ Business Council.

Elle Kehoe – Vice President, Volunteers

Elle Kehoe is responsible for the overall management, recruitment and training of the 10,000 volunteers that will be part of Super Bowl LIV. Elle joins the team as an experienced events professional with event management experience in the NFL, the Olympics and the International Ski Federation (FIS). Most recently, Elle was the director of volunteers for the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee, with over 10,000 volunteers from 2016-2018.

This will be Elle’s third Super Bowl in a professional capacity, as she also was a member of the Super Bowl 50 Host Committee as the manager of volunteers in San Francisco. She has worked on several other major sporting events including the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil and the 2015 Alpine World Ski Championships in Vail, Colorado. Her work has included extensive use of Spanish in her role of coordinating major sporting events.

Elle grew up in Minnesota and graduated from the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado in Boulder.

William Penelas – Finance Manager

William Penelas is responsible for working with the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee chairman and president as well as with the NFL to achieve the financial goals in place for the 2020 game.

He is a graduate of Florida International University with a degree in business administration. He also completed a certificate in retail marketing and management. William is a Miami native.

Melina Sajous – Office Manager

As the office manager, Melina serves as the liaison to the Host Committee’s partners and suppliers. She administers and manages office operations and procedures, and coordinates and oversees the logistics and operations for all Miami Super Bowl Host Committee events.

Melina graduated from the University of Florida with a specialty in tourism, hospitality and event management. While this is her first Super Bowl, her previous work varies immensely in the hospitality and events field. She has worked on many other large-scale events including the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, eMerge Americas, ZIN Convention, Zumba Cruise, and the U.S. conference of Mayors. Melina is trilingual, being fluent in English, French and Creole.

The executives join existing staff, which includes industry veterans Mike Zimmer as president and Brian Bishop as vice president of partnerships and marketing. Host Committee headquarters is located at the Miami Tower in downtown Miami. Additional information on partnership and volunteering opportunities is available at www.miamisb2020.com.