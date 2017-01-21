Yoga is said to create strength, awareness and harmony in both the mind and body.

Thousands have realized those benefits by participating in free yoga classes at Miami’s Bayfront Park, and as of Saturday, Jan. 7, more than 150,000 residents and visitors have participated in the classes. Conducted outdoor by the bay, these classes offer a unique atmosphere to relax, breathe and stretch together.

“We are extremely proud to have reached such a significant milestone, with over 150,000 yoga participants,” said Miami City Commissioner Frank Carollo, Bayfront Park Management Trust chair. “The free yoga classes contribute to a healthy and vibrant community.”

All participants must be at least 18 years old and sign a waiver. Registration is on a first come, first serve basis and the instructor will determine when the class is “full.” Everyone must bring their own yoga mat, water and towel.

The free yoga classes are every Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m. Monday and Wednesday classes are made possible by Baptist Health South Florida; Saturday classes are made possible by Team FootWorks.

For more information about the free yoga classes and all upcoming events visit bayfrontparkmiami.com.