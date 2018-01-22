Miami’s first micro boutique destination, Upper Buena Vista, to open in February

Upper Buena Vista, the creative cooperative located in its burgeoning Miami namesake neighborhood, began opening tenant doors to shoppers on Jan. 15 and officially will open all shops and dining concepts on Feb. 15.

Customers will stroll under sprawling banyan and ficus trees while exploring artisan shops and enjoying delicious cuisine from around the world. Hand-selected artisanal tenants call the inspirational oasis, located on NE Second Ave. between 50th Street and 50th Terrace, their home.

While enjoying delicacies including Italian, sushi and fresh-made juices, customers will shop unique spaces with handcrafted items paired with beauty services that make Upper Buena Vista a full-day destination. Custom-made jewelry, trend-setting shades, crafted accessories and home décor, vintage fashion and much more can be found in the place where curious discovery meets thoughtful craftsmanship.

Recognized as Miami’s first micro boutique outdoor village, the bohemian sanctuary of vibrant makers, wellness gurus and homegrown culinary concepts is a refuge for creativity, making it the ideal location for community-focused artisans.

Upper Buena Vista’s design has been hand-crafted to showcase a variety of global perspectives. Inspiration throughout the property adheres to elements drawn from four “T” cities — Tel Aviv, Thong Sala, Tokyo and Tulum — collectively combined with a Miami twist. The property consists of 20 retail shops, made up of four micro boutiques and 16 petite boutiques. Engulfed in greenery and lush foliage, it features crafted wood finishes accented with industrially distressed materials.

