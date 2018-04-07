Miami’s Only Global Sourcing Apparel and Textile Trade Show to Debut This May

Apparel Textile Sourcing Miami: May 21 – May 23, 2018 – Mana Wynwood Convention Center

Apparel Textile Sourcing Miami (ATS-M),presented by Jason Prescott, CEO of JP Communications, TopTenWholesale.com and Manufacturer.com, is proud to announce its list of special events and seminars for the inaugural three-day trade show taking place Monday, May 21 through Wednesday, May 23, 2018 which will bring 200 apparel companies from over a dozen countries to Miami.

An expansion of the Apparel Textile Sourcing Trade Show hosted in Canada under Apparel Textile Sourcing Canada (ATS-C), the Miami based show, ATS-Mis the global gateway to the world of apparel and textiles, welcoming manufacturers, service providers and government associations from over 15 regions with top brands, retailers, designers and sourcing professional from China, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, Peru, the US, the City of Miami and more.

The one-of-a-kind trade showis a dynamic industry event and business platform bringing together a range of categories ranging from apparel, fabric, trims, textiles, house wares and accessory suppliers to the heart of Miami’s Wynwood District and the Mana Wynwood Convention Center located at 318 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127.

EDUCATE AND INSPIRE

As the apparel & textile industry undergoes rapid changes in sourcing trends, technology, political instability and disruption at every corner, ATS-M will host over 20+ educational seminars, by curated industry experts, discussing the global textile and sourcing landscape. Focusing on the industry’s hot topics such as NAFTA, DR-CAFTA, AI trends in manufacturing, sustainability, sourcing, customs, logistics, influencer marketing, and blogger outreach in an effort to address a range of interests throughout the three days of the show. “Our team has organized an exciting and educational series of seminars, panels and events that will appeal to everyone from students designers to seasoned industry veterans,” said Jason Prescott, show organizer. “And since all our seminars, panels, and events take place on the show floor, this allows people to be able to come by and listen to part of the discussion if they’re to busy to stay for the entire seminar.”

The ATS-M Seminars, Panels and Events are complimentary for all registered for ATS-M attendees. Seating is available on first-come-first-serve basis. Please visit the website at http://www.appareltextilesourcing.comto register and to check for confirmed seminar times and expanded schedule.

For anyone in the business of creating or selling apparel and textiles between the Asia’s and the Americas, ATS-M will give you the opportunity of keeping you updated on the latest trends in textiles, give you an exclusive opportunity to network and meet designers and suppliers from around the world and take advantage of complimentary educational seminars, all under one roof.

A highlight of the seminars and events follows below:

SEMINARS AND PANELS PREVIEW

Monday, May 21

Miami Embraces International Business with China, the Americas and Beyond: Mr. Moishe Mana, CEO Mana Group, who will detail how Apparel Textile Sourcing is the next step towards Mr. Mana’s vision of creating an Asia-Latin America trade hub in Wynwood that will turn Miami into the Hong Kong of the Americas.

Winning at Omni-Channel and that Importance of an Aligned Supply Chain:

Global industry veteran Jeff Streader will discuss a critical component for success in today’s Omni-Channel world – an aligned Supply Chain. He will share his view on a successful playbook including an end-to-end workflow that builds accountability and partnership between the Design Chain and Supply Chain, including all external partners. Jeff emphasizes the magnitude of understanding today’s digital consumer as not only unique, but in control of the brand journey; and the uncompromising need to build a responsive, data-driven value chain.

The Rise to Success in America, A Story Business in China & the USA;Dr. Shanjie Li – Executive Chief Economist and CEO of Miami-based American Da Tang Groupwill detail his success story of getting started, working through the Cultural gap, and differences business mentalities – from a true Chinese-American success. Now his mission is to build Miami’s Chinatown.

How Responsible Sourcing Applies To You: Avedis Seferian, President and CEO of Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP), examines why responsible sourcing is more important than ever and what companies need to do in order to ensure business continuity and competitive success.

Influencer Marketing Myth Busters: From Going Rates to FTC Guidelines

Danielle N. Garno, a shareholder in the Miami Litigation Practice of international law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., will give insight about selecting influencers that make sense for a brand, building authentic relationships with influential partners, incorporating influencers into a digital marketing strategy and measuring their influence.

The Role Social Compliance Plays in Globally Competitive Markets – a Global Sourcing Imperative:

Featuring Clay Hickson – Vice President of Strategy and Business Development – Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP), Monica Escobar – Senior Manager of Compliance and Training for Americas – Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP), and Ladhy Gagnon, Peru Trade Commissioner

Apparel Manufacturing – Research, Trends and Solutions to Deliver on Consumer Expectations:

Ben Mead – Managing Director for Hohenstein Institute Americas – Hohenstein Institute Americas talks about how consumers Increasingly want to know the who, what, when, where, and how a product was made and they expect brands and manufacturers to deliver this information quickly and simply.



U.S. Customs and Imports of Textiles and Apparel: Peter Quintier – Chair of the U.S. Customs and International Trade Law Group – GrayRobinson, P.A. explains how and why U.S. Customs and Border Protection conducts country of origin verifications for free trade agreement compliance, anti-dumping duty investigations, and tariff classification decisions.

El Salvador PROESAPresident, Sigfredo Reyes

PROESA is El Salvador’s Export and Investment Promotion Agency. It is an autonomous government institution responsible for export promotion, investments and public-private partnerships. Mr. Reyes will speak about the country, the development of the textiles and apparel industry and the investment opportunities that El Salvador offers.

Tuesday, May 22



How to Build an Efficient & Agile Apparel Business through Sourcing and Crowdfunding with Strategies to Drive Your Business Online – Christine Daal

Are you starting a fashion business and wondering where to start? Are you looking for financial growth through a crowdfunding campaign? If so, this seminar is for you! Christine Daal, founder and coach of Fashion Angel Warrior will walk you through all the tools you will need to manufacture a line from start to finish. Give you a comprehensive overview of the strategies you need to run a successful campaign, properly plan for a photoshoot, promote your campaign, and continue to raise money after your campaign is over and more.

MIAMI FASHON BLOGGERS PANEL Featuring:

Moderated by Maria Tettamanti of The Wordy Girl, fellow Miami “It-Girl” bloggers/influencers Danie Gomez-Ortigoza of Journey of a Braid, Ginger Harris from Electric Blogarella, Ria Michelle of Ria Michelle and Kelly Saks of Kelly Saks Style will discuss: The cardinal rules of blogging; How brands can reach bloggers for collaborations; Social Media hacks;How Instagram is changing the landscape of fashion/retail;and How to start a blog.

Design Meets Sustainability: Gabriella Smith – Co-Founder & Business Development – UPCYCLE talks about how the efforts to inspire change and create insightful conversations surrounding design and sustainability. Understand the hurdles designers face while finding solutions to produce sustainable

ATS MIAMI FASHION SHOW

Don’t Miss the Runway at Apparel Textile Sourcing Miami. The event will have three showcases: featuring evening gowns to swimwear! The first showcase will present designs from Fashion Students from the Miami International University of Art & Design, Istituto Marangoni Miami, and the Miami Fashion Institute at Miami Dade College. The second showcase will present looks from some of Miami top talent including Julian Chang, Krelwear, Bianca Colleti, Petit Pois, Perry Ellis, Lucky In Love, Peace Love World, and more. And the third group will showcase looks from exhibiting manufacturers! Get ready for an exciting and eclectic mix of fun and fashion!

Plus the event will feature a post-fashion show panel led by Charlene Parsons, MIU head of fashion, as well as featured speakers discussing El Salvador, Mexico, Peru, China, Africa and more.

For more information or to register for Apparel Textile Sourcing Canada, visit www.appareltextilesourcing.com. Registration – which includes entrance to both the exhibits and conference sessions – is free of charge.

About Apparel Textile Sourcing

Apparel Textile Sourcing is the apparel industry’s link to the entire global supply chain. The events resources, experts and manufacturers come from more than 25 countries and cover the worlds of fashion, apparel, textiles and sourcing. New sources, new products and new ideas come alive with education, fashion shows, and trade opportunities. The ATS Trade Shows are produced in Canada (Apparel Textile Canada) and Miami (Apparel Textile Sourcing Miami).

