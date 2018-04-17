Miami’s Super Bowl Means Big Business… and Midsized Business, and Small Business…

When the Super Bowl comes back to its rightful home here in Miami in less than two years, it will be a great draw for the big-budget visitor. At the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee, one of our main goals has been ensuring Super Bowl LIV will create great opportunities not just for the biggest movers and shakers, but for medium-sized operations and even kick off opportunities to make great connections at the individual level.

For the Host Committee, big players are already on the team that’s dedicated to Miami’s experience hosting an awesome one. Leadership from FPL, MasTec, the Related Group, the Seminole Tribe of Florida and the conventions and visitors bureaus are all valuable parts of the Host Committee. If you’re part of a big business that wants to get in the huddle, contact us today.

Let’s take a look at the opportunities of all sizes being created for Super Bowl 2020.

The best hotels and restaurants across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties will welcome in travelers from around the world, whether that means great corporate expense accounts or just people with plenty of their own money to bring to our community. Conservative estimates are showing say that hosting the game means at least $500 million of revenue for South Florida.

Business Connect

Super Bowl LIV Business Connect is the NFL’s special event supplier diversity and inclusion program. It helps create opportunities for locally based businesses, with specific focus on those certified minority, women, veteran and/or LGBT-owned.

The Miami Super Bowl Host Committee will create an extensive list of approved local businesses that are primed and positioned to work with Super Bowl related businesses. The program develops business in a wide range of categories. Whether it’s barricades, furniture, golf carts or Port-o-Lets, local enterprises will be able to capitalize on Super Bowl opportunities.

As part of the run-up to the game, we will also team up with the NFL to organize a series of seminars and special sessions like our Playbook Workshop, showing local companies how to make the most of the opportunities the Super Bowl will create.

The journey starts at https://www.miamisb2020.com/get-involved/. Basil Binns is director of the Business Connect program and community outreach for the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee, and can be reached at bbinns@miamisb2020.com.

Customized Partnership Opportunities

Businesses of all sizes are invited to contact the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee to look at packages and partnership opportunities built around the 2020 game. This include opportunities to be on display at the massive free Super Bowl Live that will take over Downtown Miami in the week leading up to the game, as well as corporate packages for entertaining clients that include tickets and other amazing Miami experiences.

While February 2020 may seem “the distant future,” as you’re setting out your budgets for things like sponsorships and incentive programs either for your staff or your best customers, reach out to us. If you are a business of any size interested in discussing how you might use Super Bowl 2020 to open doors, contact Brian Bishop, vice president of partnerships and marketing, at bbishop@miamisb2020.com.

Volunteers

Even individuals who are looking to build their professional networks, make new contacts, and build a professional resume, will have a great opportunity thanks to Super Bowl 2020. We will need over 10,000 volunteers to be the face of Miami, welcoming visitors at our airports and supporting at a variety of key events around South Florida during Super Bowl week.

People who are passionate about football, want to gain experience, and become key members of the professional team who make these local events shine should check out www.miamisb2020.com/get-involved for more information on volunteering, and reach out to Elle Kehoe at ekehoe@miamisb2020.com. Because of increased security requirements, everyone interested in volunteering will need to go through basic screening requirements.

The Super Bowl coming back to Miami means positive impact across the board, with groups of every size getting a chance to get in on the action. Thanks to the efforts of our community leaders and the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee, this game will be big… and medium… and small.