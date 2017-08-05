Midtown Five announces twoi new wellness retail tenants

In a city known for year-round sunshine, wellness is a mainstay. To satisfy Miami’s beauty enthusiasts and the health conscious, Midtown Five soon will deliver two new concepts geared toward making locals look and feel their best.

Magellan Development Group — the award-winning, national real estate development company behind Midtown Miami’s recently completed Midtown Five — recently announced that it has signed retail lease agreements with the biostation and Omni Nails and Lash Lounge.

Together, the tenants will encompass a total of 4,131 square feet of space on the ground floor of the 24-story, luxury mixed-use tower.

Both businesses plan to open later this year. Jon Samuel with Midtown Group represented Midtown Five’s ownership in the transactions.

The biostation is a medical practice and spa that specializes in preventative medicine and counteracting the signs of aging to help replenish vitality, health and youth. Offering a highly personalized, scientific approach to total wellness, the medspa features a wide-ranging menu of treatments administered by one of several doctors or registered nurses. The 2,716-square-foot space will serve as the biostation’s second South Florida location.

For those looking to put their best foot forward, Omni Nails and Lash Lounge will outfit 1,415 square feet with all the necessities needed for relaxing pedicure and manicure services, as well as facials, eyelash extensions, permanent make-up and waxing. This all-encompassing salon will have expert beauticians on hand to customize the variety of treatments offered to meet clients’ needs.

“We are thrilled to welcome the latest set of retailers to Midtown Five,” said Brian Gordon, executive vice president of Magellan Development Group. “The addition of these wellness tenants further complements our vision to deliver modern lifestyle conveniences to building residents, as well as expand the choices available to the Midtown Miami community and beyond.”

The new tenants join the property’s three, recently announced dining concepts — Japanito, Lime Fresh Mexican Grill, and MidiCi — in addition to more than 60 popular neighborhood restaurants, retailers, and businesses surrounding Midtown Five.

Midtown Five boasts 400 rental apartments, more than 52,000 square feet of building amenities, and 22,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Catering to families, canine companions, wellness enthusiasts, and business professionals, Midtown Five’s offerings include a children’s play area, designated dog run, meditation garden and business center.

Having officially opened in January, Midtown Five presents a variety of flow-through floor plans, including studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences, ranging from 540 to 1,500 square feet. Each home has been thoughtfully designed with nine-foot-high ceilings, while floor-to-ceiling windows offer panoramic views of Midtown Miami, the city skyline and Biscayne Bay.

The property is situated a few blocks from Miami’s famed Design District and Wynwood neighborhoods that draw visitors from around the world. With immediate access to major highways and thoroughfares, such as I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard, Midtown Five is also just minutes from Downtown Miami, Miami Beach and Miami International Airport.

For more information or to lease a Midtown Five apartment, visit the on-site leasing center Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. To contact a leasing representative, call 844-665-5483 or visit www.LiveMidtown5.com.