The Minority Chamber of Commerce (MCC) announces a new opportunity geared toward promoting the economic health of its members, partners, and the community at large – the Minority Procurement Regional Forum Miami.

The April 24 conference will explore ways to establish the ethnic minority business bridge to effectively obtain contracts with the Federal government, large corporations, and prime contractors. It takes place at the brand new Business Center Facility of the Minority Chamber of Commerce at 1951 NW 7th Ave., Miami, FL 33136.

With a mission to maximize opportunities to local entrepreneurs interested in government- and corporate-contract development, this program is highly recommend for all small minority businesses wishing to get started and/or expand revenues through new contract opportunities. The conference will also feature seven renowned speakers from a diverse range of organizations whom will promote new opportunities for local small minority businesses.

“Local attendees will be able foster partnerships by networking with government officials, their prime contractors and diversity supplier companies,” said Doug Mayorga, President & CEO of the MCC. “To support the growth of local minority businesses as a pre-qualified vendor will have an opportunity to meet with corporate buyers during one-on-one appointments.

The conference also includes expert-led panel discussions offering valuable insights into the procurement process, how to sell, how to maximize networking – while offering new initiatives designed for minority enterprises.

About Procurement Conference 2017: The conference focuses on providing educational and learning opportunities for small minority businesses wishing to sell to large corporations, state and federal government entities, and their prime contractors. Many ethnic minority run businesses operate in high-value sectors such as construction, hospitality, and creative industries – and have established strong trading links with governments and the corporate world, which have wider benefits for the local and regional economy.

About MCC: Founded in Miami Dade in 2000, the Minority Chamber of Commerce has more than 500 certified minority businesses and over 100 corporate members working to further its mission to certify minority businesses; provide access to procurement opportunities; and to develop capacity for minority business development. MCC is nationally recognized for its work with major corporations to promote minority business development and growth.

Visit the MCC website. For information, contact Maria Loaisiga, MCC Public Affairs, via e-mail or by calling 786-406-2190.