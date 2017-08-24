Moonlight Concert Series ready to shine again at The Barnacle in the Grove

After taking a short break over the hot summer, the party people at The Barnacle Historic State Park are ready to start jammin’ again. The Moonlight Concert Series kicks off its 2017-18 season of great entertainment beside the Bay, Sept. 9, 7-9 p.m. And every second Saturday of the month through May 2018.

It may seem like this amazing state park in the heart of The Grove is the area’s best kept secret, but they’re changing all that – with super low admission rates of: $10 for adults, $8 for members, $3 for kids ages 6 to 9, and little ones under 6 free.

So go spread out a picnic blanket or relax in your favorite lawn chair on the scenic grounds of the Barnacle house and enjoy the sounds of “Pitbull of Blues Band.” They’re a Florida-based band that’s known for an energetic mix of traditional and original blues.

More than just a generic blues ensemble, the Pitbull of Blues Band is also an award-winning band whose members truly enjoy sharing their own breed of music with others. Led by dynamic front man Josh “The Pitbull of Blues” Rowand, this fun-loving group has been on the prowl for many years. The Pitbull of Blues Band is a regular on the festival circuit.

No pets and plenty of parking up on the street or in one of the Grove’s many lots. Enjoy a different show every month through May 2018. The main entrance at 3485 Main Highway opens at 6 p.m.

Here’s an important note: Members of The Barnacle Society always get 20 percent off the adult price and free passes to one regular Moonlight Concert – and members can join or renew right at the gate.

The Barnacle Historic State Park is administered by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and events are sponsored by The Barnacle Society, Inc., a non-profit organization created for the preservation and financial support of this historic site. For information, call 305-442-6866 or visit www.TheBarnacle.org.