Nadine Bryant McMillon receives inaugural Rosemary Fuller Award

Nadine Bryant McMillon has received the inaugural Rosemary Fuller Award.

The Village of Palmetto Bay’s Education Advisory Board presented the award to McMillon on Nov. 9 at the Village’s 15th Anniversary State of the Village Address event.

The late Rosemary Fuller was a longtime principal at Palmetto Bay’s Perrine Elementary, which is now Dr. Henry E. Perrine Academy of the Arts, and was considered a fixture in the community, according to Diane Quick, Education Advisory Board’s chair.

“The Rosemary Fuller Award was conceived as an opportunity to honor her dedication to the students of our community by recognizing someone who embodies this spirit of giving,” Quick said. “Ms. Nadine Bryant McMillon was the Education Advisory Board’s unanimous choice.

“Ms. McMillon is currently serving as the president of the Parent Teacher Association [PTA] at Dr. Henry E. Perrine Academy of the Arts. What makes this so extraordinary is that she does so in her capacity as a grandmother of current Perrine students,” Quick added.

McMillon previously served as PTA president when her now grown children were in public school, so she has been serving local PTAs for two decades with no apparent plans to stop.

This is viewed as a benefit for the Dr. Henry E. Perrine Academy of the Arts community. Her resume extends beyond PTA involvement; she has served a number of political, community, religious and educational organizations.

Greg Zawyer, a veteran principal, public school advocate and Education Advisory Board member, had nothing but praise for McMillon.

“There are no words to properly describe Nadine, who has always been involved in education in Miami-Dade County Public Schools,” Zawyer said. “She is a very humble person who has given her heart to each child at every school she has volunteered at for over 20 years.

She loves all children and finds a way to assist their needs.”

McMillon was accompanied by her husband, children and grandchildren and the school’s principal, Carla Rivas. Also present at the recognition were School Board District 9 member Dr. Larry Feldman, Mayor Eugene Flinn, Councilmember Karyn Cunningham and members of the Education Advisory Board: Diane Quick, Greg Zawyer, Erica Watts and Tania Marrero.

McMillon said she was deeply touched by the recognition and very appreciative.

“When I found out that I was recommended and receiving the Rosemary Fuller award, it was overwhelming,” McMillon said. “I did not know Mrs. Fuller personally, however I had heard of her community work. To be a recipient is very humbling and an honor. To be awarded the first award is a high honor for me.”