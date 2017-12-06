National Shalva’s Day Recap!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

In case you weren’t aware, on November 9, Shalva Children’s Center hosted a charitable event for Founder and President Kalman Samuels with the City of Miami, hosted by Dr. Jarred Mait and Dr. Ronen Harris to honor Shalva and inaugurate November 9 as National Shalva’s Day.

The thirty-year-old organization out of Israel is dedicated to providing transformative care for individuals with disabilities, empowering their families and promoting social inclusion.

Shalva supports and enables families to raise their children with disabilities within the family framework, partnering with government, academic and philanthropic institutions in advocacy efforts to create a more inclusive society for nearly three decades.

Held at the newly opened CMX Theater at Brickell City Centre, James Jackson from the City of Miami awarded the esteemed organization founder, Rabbi Kalman Samuels with an honorary proclamation, declaring November 9 as the dedicated day for Shalva followed by an inspiring presentation and speech on elevating the Israeli community and beyond.

Guests then enjoyed delicious kosher sushi and desserts. Notable VIPS include Israeli model Eliad Cohen, Director of Shalva’s Southeast region Lauren Masuzzo, Director of Economic & Political Affairs at the Consulate General of Israel Lisa McClaskey, as well as Shalva’s committee members Dr. Jarred Mait and Dr. Ronen Harris.