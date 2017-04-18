Neon markers, DayGlo poster board, and a room full of nerds – that was the perfect formula as dozens of science supporters started making the thousands of signs needed for the March For Science Miami, coming up on Earth Day, April 22.

Science March organizers and volunteers gathered recently for a sign making campaign at “Nerd Nite,” a monthly event in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District to hear several folks give fun-yet-informative presentations across all disciplines – while enjoying pops and pizza. March for Science Miami was there enforce to talk up their Earth Day demonstration and, of course, to make some really impactful signs.

March For Science Miami happens April 22, 11 am – 4 pm. This huge rally and demonstration through the streets of Miami is intended to show that science is a living endeavor being done by real people here in Miami. One of more than 500 similar demonstrations taking place on Earth Day, scientists, educators, students, and families that support scientific research and evidence-based policies will take a public stand and be counted at The March For Science Miami (MFSM) in Downtown Miami, starting at Museum Park.

Take a public stand and be counted at this historic event, Miami’s official satellite marches taking place across the world in conjunction with the National March For Science – Washington, D.C., also on April 22.

The Miami event begins with a rally at Museum Park at 1075 Biscayne Blvd., and culminates following a march through the streets of downtown Miami with a science expo at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center at 111 NW 1st St. in Miami. The event is free and open to the public.

Numerous local associations and organizations are partnering with MFSM including The Women’s March Miami, Miami Waterkeeper, Florida Solar United Neighborhoods, and The American Association for Advancement of Science, Sigma Xi, The Sink or Swim Project, The CLEO Institute and the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Organizers of this non-partisan group say the aim of the event is to enable scientists to share their research with the public and for the public to learn that science is not a threat to their politics, religion, or way of life.

Recent policy changes have caused heightened worry among scientists, and the growing outpouring of support has made clear that these concerns are also shared by hundreds of millions of people around the world. Mischaracterization of science as a partisan issue, which has given policymakers permission to reject overwhelming evidence, is a critical and urgent matter.

“This is why we believe it is time for people who support scientific research and evidence-based policies to take a public stand and be counted,” says local youth activist Delaney Reynolds, co-organizer of the MFSM event and founder of The Sink or Swim Project. “We want to take this message to the streets in a celebration of passion for science and a call to support and safeguard the scientific community.”

MFSM’s Director of Finance and Legal Affairs, Theresa Pinto, is also deeply inspired by Miami’s participation in this national movement, which she hopes begins a process of building a much-needed bridge between science and the community.

“It is obvious to me we are losing our understanding of science and the scientific process, and how important the integrity of that process is to our everyday lives.” Pinto, MS, is presently a law student and director of education and community engagement with Urban Paradise Guild.

According to Reynolds, “Science and scientist have never been more important than is the case today, which is why we are so very excited to be hosting the inaugural Miami March For Science on Earth Day.

“If you are a scientist or just love and support science, we strongly encourage you and your family to join us in downtown Miami for what will be a fun and exciting event,” she added.

For information about The March For Science Miami, visit www.sciencemarchmiami.org or www.facebook.com/mfsmiami. Also follow the MFSM on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MFSMiami and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/mfsmiami/ .

Nerd Nite brings together nerds in 120 cities across the globe. In Miami, nerds gather on the 2nd Thursday of every month to hear several folks give fun-yet-informative presentations across all disciplines at a trendy pub called “Gramps” in Wynwood, offering live entertainment at 176 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127. For more information, visit www.gramps.com/.