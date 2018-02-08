NFL Players to Bring A “Day of Joy” To Pediatric Patients at Holtz Children’s Hospital

Yesterday, The Joy in Childhood Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins, along with Starlight Children’s Foundation and two Athletes for Hope member NFL Players – Jamal Carter of the Denver Broncos and Jeremiah McKinnon of the New York Giants for a “Day of Joy” is a designated day when the Joy in Childhood Foundation celebrates its support to organizations that share its mission to help provide the simple joys of childhood to sick and hungry kids through special events and activities in local communities.

In addition to delivering the Starlight Gowns to patients, as part of the event, the star-athletes worked with patients on fun-filled activities, including instructing hospital staff, Joy in Childhood Foundation and Dunkin’ Brands representatives, and families and friends how to pose, flex their muscles and fly into the air like a real superhero.

Now through February 20, kids of all ages in South Florida can enter the Joy in Childhood Foundation’s Starlight Design-a-Gown Contest. Contest entrants can visit Starlight.org/DDJoyContest to download, create and submit a design for the next custom Starlight Gown.

The current Starlight Gowns designed by the Joy in Childhood Foundation feature fun and colorful depictions of superhero costumes that are inspired by the courage and bravery of pediatric patients everywhere — and remind kids that they are the real superheroes in our lives. The Joy in Childhood Foundation’s three-year, $1.5 million commitment to Starlight Children’s Foundation includes support of the Starlight Gown program, which provides kids in hospitals with high-quality, comfortable and brightly-colored gowns to wear while undergoing treatment.

Since 2017, the Joy in Childhood Foundation has delivered nearly 10,000 Starlight Gowns to children’s hospitals nationwide.

The Joy in Childhood Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by the Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands, provides the simple joys of childhood to sick and hungry kids. The Foundation brings together a wide range of stakeholders – including franchisees, crew members, employees, partners and guests – and partners with food banks, children’s hospitals, and nonprofit organizations directly committed to serving sick and hungry kids to fund joyful environments, joyful experiences and joyful expressions to ensure that children whose lives are compromised by hunger or sickness have the support and essential services to find joy in their daily lives. Since launching in 2006, the Joy in Childhood Foundation (formerly the Dunkin’ Donuts & Baskin-Robbins Community Foundation), has granted more than $16 million to hundreds of national and local charities across the country.