Other than the welcomed rhinoplasty, there are no major changes for the 2017 Mercedes-AMG SL65 Roadster.

However, expect to find cleaner surfaces, an entirely new grille, reshaped headlights and thin gloss of revisions that are intended to sharpen the SL65’s edges and capabilities. Additionally, there are few changes to the rather nondescript interior. These changes come together to create a more attractive, sleeker SL65.

The SL65 is Mercedes-Benz’s high-speed creation, made to swiftly span long distances. This is in part, thanks to its handcrafted AMG 6-liter V12 engine Biturbo Engine capable of an incredible 621 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque. Its powerful engine propels the SL65 from a standstill to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds. Unfortunately, this does not translate to being a very fuel-efficient vehicle. The 2017 SL65’s fuel economy is estimated to be 13 mpg in the city and 22 mpg on the highway.

This year’s SL65 comes with several packages to select from including mbrace connect, mbrace Concierge, Secure or Entertain. The Premium and Driver Assistance package come included. The SL65 we were able to test drive had these optional and value-added features: AMG Carbon Ceramic breaking system, design sand Nappa Leather and cross-spoke forged wheels.

Regardless of the added features, inside this year’s SL65 you will be greeted by fine diamond-stitched Nappa leather upholstery and a new AMG Performance steering wheel. Other than that, there are not many new revisions have been made to the already beautiful SL65.

However, what you will find is several desirable features such as ambient lighting, keyless entry, contour front seats with massage, COMAND Navigation, rearview camera, auto-dimming mirrors, Magic Vision Control, parking pilot, Bang & Olufsen BeoSound surround sound system, Apple CarPlay, heated and ventilated front seats and, of course, a retractable hardtop with panorama sunroof.

Needless to say, riding inside the SL65 is nothing short of incredible. Its power is palpable and its elegance is undeniable — the cumulation of speed, performance and a wide variety of tech features creates an incredible roadster.

Additionally, this year’s SL65 includes several safety features which in-clude: blind spot assist, active break assist with cross-traffic function, active lane keeping assist, Pre-Safe predictive occupant protection system and a 24-hour roadside assistance program. These, along with several other features that are not listed, creates an exceptionally safe ride, especially amongst performance cars.

While 2017 does not bring much change to the Mercedes Benz SL65, that is perhaps for the better. The SL65 already is an incredible performance vehicle and this year’s exterior alterations only make it better. A new grill and fascia update its appearance while gorgeous Nappa leather makes the interior more inviting. The SL65 boasts a load of safety and technology features that are sure to please any tech fan while keeping you safe.

The 2017 Mercedes Benz SL65 is a stunning sports car both outside and under the hood — for those looking for a luxury sports car, look no further than the 2017 Mercedes Benz SL65.

The MSRP of the 2017 Mercedes Benz SL65 AMG Roadster with standard features is $219,850.