Nostalgia Highlighted at 46th Annual Miami Auto Show

This year’s 46th annual Miami International Auto Show presented by Ally brings a touch of nostalgia with its popular Memory Lane exhibit.

Sponsored by the Antique Automobile Club of America’s South Florida Region, more than 15 cars will make up this thrilling exhibit. Some of the autos on display such as the 1932 Ford Model A and 1935 Swallow Coupe date back over 80 years. Car connoisseurs will be able to appreciate classic models such as the 1959 Chevrolet Impala Convertible and popular muscle car like the 1966 Ford Mustang and a 1968 Corvette Stingray.

The featured car for this year’s exhibit, owned by Rose Lewis of Pinecrest, is the 1959 Jaguar Mark IX Saloon. Popular as a ceremonial car for state dignitaries, the Mark IX was produced from 1959 to 1961. The model on display has less than 20,000 original miles and comes with such options as automatic transmission, rear picnic tables, 4 wheel disc brakes, power steering, rare sliding sunroof and heater.

“The Memory Lane exhibit gives you a firsthand look at the history of the last century as it relates to the world of automobiles,” said Cliff Ray, auto show coordinator. “The exhibit attracts both young and mature car enthusiasts because it unites the past with the present.”

Founded in 1955, theAntiqueAutomobile Club ofAmerica’s South Florida Region comprises 200 local members and is dedicated to the restoration, preservation and enjoyment of antique vehicles. For information, visit Aacasouthflorida.club.

MEMORY LANE 2016

1932 Ford Model “A”

1935 Swallow Coupe

1959 Chevrolet Impala Convertible

1966 Ford Mustang

1968 Corvette Stingray

1980 MGB roadster

1980 Pontiac Trans Am INDY 500 Pace Car

1981 FIAT 126

1983 Alfa Romeo Spider