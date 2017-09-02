NWSA to present benefit art auction with works of distinguished alumni

The iconic Faena District, located in Miami Beach, will host New World School of the Arts’ Alumni Art Auction to raise funds for Artseen, the school’s off-site visual arts studios located in the heart of downtown Miami just minutes from Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus.

Taking place at Faena Forum, 3300 Collins Ave., the exhibition will have available for silent auction artworks from more than 40 participating NWSA graduates, among which are world-renowned artists Hernan Bas, Adler Guerrier, Bert Rodriguez, Jen Stark, and Michael Vasquez.

The New World School of the Arts Alumni Art Auction @ Faena Forum will take place on Thursday, Sept. 14, 7-10 p.m. Admission tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased at http://nwsa.mdc.edu/. Limited tickets are available. For information call 305-237-3649.

The one-day exclusive exhibition is representative of the diverse and distinct artistic styles that define NWSA. Sponsored by Lin Lougheed, Juan Loumiet–Greenberg Traurig, and de la Cruz Collection, admittance to the exhibition is by RSVP invitation only with limited tickets available. The starting bid for each work of art will be equal to 50 percent of the value of the piece. The Alumni Art Auction event also will feature NWSA dance, music and theater performances. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres and Prosecco will be served.

“Nine years ago, the New World School of the Arts visual arts faculty and I had a dream which became reality. We wanted to secure studio space for our NWSA visual arts students, and Artseen studios was born,” explained Maggy Cuesta, dean of Visual Arts at NWSA. “We were very fortunate that the Knight Foundation saw the value of supporting young artists in our program and funded the program for the first two school years.

“After the initial two years and an extremely generous silent benefactor supported the funding of Artseen studios for seven years.

Unfortunately and unexpectedly NWSA was informed that it would not receive the funding beyond April 2018. The result could be disastrous for NWSA visual art students as Artseen studios now runs the risk of closing its doors — a true detriment to the success of the visual arts program at NWSA.”

Cuesta also explained the importance of Artseen Studios to the visual arts program as it offers the young artists the space needed to create large projects.

“Our students were previously very limited in what they could create due to the shortage of space at our institution. Artseen studios changed that. They provide the necessary space, which has been a great resource for collaboration, faculty and community involvement, and a place for our visiting artists to hold lectures and workshops.”

Distinguished NWSA alumni artists participating in the silent alumni art auction: Zack Balber, Hernan Bas, Bhakti Baxter, Loriel Beltran, Tom Bils, Annie Blazejack, Nicole Burko, Autumn Casey, Leo Castaneda, Alejandro Contreras, Cynthia Cruz, Emma del Rey, Rafael Domenech, Sebastian Duncan-Portuondo, Carlos Gallostra, Roberto Gomez, Vincent Granela, Adler Guerrier, Jessie Laino, Natalya Laskis, Rachel Lee, Alma Leiva, Josh Levine, Sofia Londono, Kandy Lopez, Ray Lopez, Michael Loveland, Jessica Martin, Jon Millan,

Yamel Molerio, Guilherme Moraes, Jeffrey Noble, Hugo Patao, Jose Felix Perez, Beatriz Rodriguez, Bert Rodriguez, Camilo Rojas, Raymond Saa, Richard Sanchez, Javier Sasieta, Magnus Sodamin, Jackie Soir, Jen Stark, Lisa Torske, Juan Travieso, Frances Trombly, Alejandro Valencia, Michael Vasquez, Jovan Villalba, Yuhmi Collective, and Zonia Zena.

More information regarding NWSA’s Visual Arts Program is available by calling 305-237-3649. More information about New World School of the Arts is available by calling 305-237-3135 or visiting http://nwsa.mdc.edu/.