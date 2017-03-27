Miami-Dade Beacon Council’s One Community One Goal (OCOG) has announced that Miami-Dade County School superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho is the new chair of the Academic Leaders Council (ALC).

The OCOG ALC was created to develop a world-class educational ecosystem that aligns with the business community to ensure worker availability and to ensure that skill sets keep pace with business needs.

Carvalho, who will serve a two-year term, succeeds the ALC’s inaugural chair, Florida International University president Mark B. Rosenberg who had served in that position since 2014.

Rosenberg spearheaded the launch of the council and led some of the ALC’s greatest outcomes. These include the creation of the Talent Development Network, an internship platform that is helping build an internship culture in Miami-Dade County, and the Catalog of Academic Offerings, which demonstrates the emphasis the seven ALC institutions have put into bridging the gap between academia and industry.

“At FIU, we understand that we have a responsibility to our community and that joining forces with other anchor institutions expands the breadth and depth of our impact,” Rosenberg said. “I am very grateful for the opportunity to lead such a distinguished group of leaders who have committed to our community and the OCOG vision. What we have been able to do as part of the ALC is unprecedented and I am looking forward to a new era and many successes under the new leadership.”

Carvalho is considered one of the most prominent school superintendents in the country and has been the recipient of numerous state and national awards due to his leadership in transforming the fourth largest school system in the U.S. into one of the country’s highest performing districts. He is a nationally recognized expert on education transformation, finance and leadership development.

“The key to the future prosperity of Miami-Dade County lies in our education system. I look forward to building on the successes of the ALC and to continue our collaboration to drive key initiatives and further build a world-class educational ecosystem in Miami-Dade County,” Carvalho said.

University of Miami president Julio Frenk has been selected to be the ALC’s chair-elect. Dr. Frenk, a former Harvard dean, is the sixth president of the University of Miami and holds academic appointments as Professor of Public Health Sciences at the Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and as Professor of Health Sector Management and Policy at the School of Business Administration.

“We want to thank president Rosenberg for his outstanding service, dedication, and tenacity as chairman of the OCOG ALC since its launch. His leadership has been pivotal to the success of the ALC,” said Miami-Dade Beacon Council chair Jaret L. Davis. “We are also fortunate to have two innovative, highly recognized educational leaders step into the roles of chair and chair-elect. Their unmatched leadership experience will help develop our community-wide strategic plan to grow our educational ecosystem.”

Education is the foundation of OCOG and the OCOG ALC been established to create an educational ecosystem that aligns with the business community to ensure worker availability and that skill sets keep pace with business needs.

“A significant differentiator of OCOG is the extraordinary involvement of the Academic Leaders Council,” said Sheldon T. Anderson, interim president and CEO of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council. “Their collaboration is giving Miami-Dade County a competitive advantage.”

Members of the ALC include: Barry University president Sister Linda Bevilacqua; Florida International University president Mark B. Rosenberg, Florida Memorial University president Roslyn Clark Artis, Miami Dade College president Eduardo J. Padrón, Miami-Dade County Public Schools superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho, St. Thomas University president Msgr. Franklyn M. Casale, and University of Miami president Julio Frenk.

For more information about Miami-Dade Beacon Council and One Community One Goal, visit www.beaconcouncil.com and www.onecommunityonegoal.com.