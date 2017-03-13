If you like great deals, check out Miami Palmetto Senior High’s current silent auction, featuring more than $10,000 in merchandise, services and experiences — even VIP treatment packages for student events and activities — all donated by local businesses, municipalities, parents and teachers/administrators to the PTSA’s main fundraiser for the school year.

The Luck O’ The Panther online-only auction started Mar. 13 and runs through Mar. 20 so you can bid from anywhere with an Internet connection.

“The online format gives everyone an entire week to bid at their leisure,” explained Linda Dwyer, the PTSA’s Silent Auction chair. “Not only is this more convenient than giving up an evening for an event, but without the costs associated with a physical gathering, 100 percent of the funds raised go directly to school improvements.”

Local businesses and parents donated a wide variety of items and services to the auction, including a cruise, fitness, food, jewelry, art, sporting events and memorabilia, tutoring, college counseling, cosmetic treatments including orthodontia, photography, pet care, golf, tennis, martial arts and Spanish lessons, dry cleaning, and more — even Disney Park Hopper, Heat and Seaquarium tickets.

“The response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive,” Dwyer said. “A lot of our parents and alumni have businesses to draw on. But even local companies with no family ties to our school are participating because they are good neighbors and know the value of supporting our public schools.”

Both the villages of Palmetto Bay and Pinecrest also made generous donations. Palmetto Bay donated a week of summer tennis camp, while Pinecrest offerings include a one-year family membership to Pinecrest Gardens, a one-year family membership to the Community and Wellness Center, and two season ticket packages to South Motors Jazz Series.

An interesting twist on the usual auction fare are three unique “VIP Packages” available for that special Miami Palmetto Senior High student in your life. Although the VIP Graduation Package is obviously targeted to Class of 2017 families (reserved parking and premium, best view seating at the June 5 ceremony), any rising senior would love the concierge-style, no lines, no waiting, pre-paid package of 12th grade special events including homecoming, prom, picnic, and Grad Bash tickets plus class tee and special parking privileges as a VIP Senior Year recipient.

A VIP Junior Year package offers similar special treatment for events for this grade with the bonus of exempting the VIP from the class magazine sales fundraiser. The VIP packages were introduced last year to rave reviews, Dwyer added, crediting the school administration with a creative approach to helping the PTSA.

In addition to the in-kind donations, cash sponsors ensured the auction is off to a good start before the first bid was placed on March 13.

Gold Level ($1,000) sponsors are Williamson Cadillac and The Corradino Group. Silver Level sponsors are Gautier & Hasty PL, Florida Economics Consulting Group, Center State Bank and Mariani Orthodontics. Some parents and alumni have also provided generous sponsorships.

Dwyer said funds raised will be used toward the school’s wish list which encompasses: science and lab technology, including 3D printers, musical instruments, electronic scoreboard, funds to send teams and clubs to state and national sporting and academic competitions, uniforms for Special Olympic athletes, outdoor bleachers, new pads and helmets for the football team and support for the theater and performing arts programs.

“We’re hoping our Luck O’ The Panther silent auction helps us find a pot of gold — or at least some green — to enhance our school,” Dwyer said.

The online auction is accessible at www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/lucky-to-be-a-panther-1166 or via www.palmettohighptsa.org Don’t delay, the items are going, going, gone on Mar. 20.