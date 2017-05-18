Downtown Miami landmarks go purple on June 20 to raise Alzheimer’s awareness



June is Alzheimer’s Brain and Awareness Month. To raise awareness of this epidemic in Southeast Florida, landmarks throughout our territory are going purple – from Ft. Pierce down to the Florida Keys. Our third annual “Paint the Town Purple” week will be held in June.

“We want people to see purple everywhere and to start to connect that color with our cause. If we raise awareness, we are one step closer to accomplishing our mission,” said Robert DelPino Chairperson for the Miami-Dade Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

On Tuesday, June 20 the Freedom Tower, Miami Tower and the InterContinental Hotel in downtown Miami will be purple to raise Alzheimer’s awareness.

More than 510,000 Floridians have Alzheimer’s disease, and more than 1 million Floridians act as their caregivers. To learn more about the Southeast Florida Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association and the programs and services we provide, please contact our 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900 or visit our website at www.alz.org/seflorida. Find out more about a walk near you at www.alz.org/walk. For further information on the Miami-Dade Walk to End Alzheimer’s please contact José E. Piñera, Development Manager, jpinera@alz.org or 305-835-2451.

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s – the nation’s sixth-leading cause of death.

Alzheimer’s Association®

The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s research, care and support. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Visit alz.org® or call 800.272.3900.