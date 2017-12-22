Pajamas and picnic baskets at The Barnacle’s outdoor showing of ‘The Iron Giant,’ Dec. 27

It’s the tail end of the holiday season, and you’re in dire need of a quick cure for cabin fever. Here’s what to do: Pack up a picnic basket, some blankets, and popcorn — and head over to The Barnacle Historic State Park, Dec. 27, to take in a movie under the stars.

Kids are still out of school and with everyone all stuffed up in the house for days, this is the perfect opportunity to get the whole family out for an “Up Past Bedtime” showing of the 1999 animated feature-film “The Iron Giant.”

This kid-friendly animated adaptation of Ted Hughes’ Cold War fable is about a giant alien robot (Vin Diesel) that crash-lands near a small town in the 1950s and is found by nine-year-old, Hogarth. When a paranoid government agent plans to destroy the misunderstood robot, Hogarth and beatnik artist Dean McCoppin (Harry Connick, Jr.) team up to save him. View the movie trailer.

Park on the street or in one of the Grove’s nearby lots and stroll in. Flashlights are recommended, as are coolers, lawn chairs, and picnic baskets. But pets are not allowed. The main gates opens at 6 p.m. with last entry at 7:15 p.m. Admission is $5 for kids ages 6 and up; $ for children 2-5; and under 2 is free. Oh, and modest pajamas encouraged – for the kids!

The Barnacle Historic State Park is located at 3485 Main Highway in downtown Coconut Grove. The park is administered by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and events are sponsored by The Barnacle Society, Inc., a non-profit created for the preservation and financial support of this historic site. For information, call 305-442-6866 or visit www.floridastateparks.org/park/The-Barnacle and www.TheBarnacle.org.