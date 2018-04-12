PAMM Puts the Art in Party

One of the most fun parties of the season took place on Saturday, March 17, as Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) welcomed more than 900 cultural philanthropists, artists, civic leaders, and arts supporters to its fourth annual PAMM Art of the Party presented by Valentino, the museum’s largest fundraising event of the year. The party took place in three phases, with multi-sensory experiences throughout. From the elegant Chef’s table in the galleries, to the chic and sexy supper club on the terrace to the energetic dance party that followed- the night was filled with artful company, conversations and dancing- lots and lots of dancing!

All three of the exclusive guest experiences were conceptualized by Lee Brian Schrager with culinary collaborations by STARR Catering Group and Chef Michelle Bernstein, and wines generously provided by Kim Crawford.

At Chef’s Table, PAMM Director Franklin Sirmans celebrated acclaimed contemporary artist Teresita Fernández, who is admired for public sculptures and installations that allude to studies of perception, landscape, and minimalism. The evening also celebrated arts advocate and philanthropist Patricia M. Papper, who was a founding member of the museum in 1983 and was a member of its board of trustees, serving as president of the board for a decade.

Following Chef’s Table, guests were treated to a one-of-a-kind al fresco dining experience at the Supper Club dinner lounge on the museum’s picturesque East Portico. Partygoers enjoyed spectacular live entertainment presented by Faena, including music by DJ Funky Therapy, a creative 3 dimensional photo booth, tango, juggling, and contortionist performances.The evening culminated with the Remix after-party dance club, where guests enjoyed music by DJ Fabian Giannattasio, cocktails, and decadent desserts under the stars.

Bringing together cultural philanthropists, artists, civic leaders, and arts supporters, the evening showcased the best of Miami as well as the world-class museum’s unique architecture and position as Miami’s flagship art museum.

Among the prominent guests in attendance were: City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez; Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally Heyman; City of Miami Commissioners Joe Carollo and Keon Hardemon; Miami-Dade Department of Cultural Affairs Director Michael Spring, representing the office of Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez; Michael Spring; Sarah S. Arison, Arison Arts Foundation president; Rachel Lehmann, co-founder of Lehmann Maupin Gallery; Anthony Meier, Anthony Meier Gallery; H.R.H. Princess Firyal of Jordan; clothing designer Naeem Khan; artists Alexandre Arrechea, Carlos Betancourt, Edouard Duval-Carrié, Dara Friedman, and Mark Handforth; model Caroline Vreeland; influencer Jae Joseph; renowned photographer Iran Issa Khan; and influential architect Rene Gonzalez.

Art of the Party chairs were Darlene and Jorge M. Pérez with Susana and Alberto Ibargüen.

Chef’s Table host committee: Arlene and Wayne Chaplin, Camille and Patrick McDowell, Suzanne McFayden, Anthony Meier, Dorothy and Aaron Podhurst, Sandra and Anthony Tamer, Alexa and Adam Wolman.

Supper Club host committee: Fabian and Martina Basabe, Gingi Beltran and Karla Dascal, Lorena Dezer, Vivian and Miguel Dueñas, Erin Michelle Newberg, Andrea and Lucho Noboa, Manny Machado and Ray de Leon, Caroline Vreeland and Jason Odio, Bibi Pestana, and Jilian Lourdes Sanz.

Remix host committee: Christopher Adeleke, Greg Boan, Ysset Boan, Jennifer Chaplin, Liz Coppolecchia, Cristina and Omar DeWindt, Katherine Fenwick, Maile Gamez, Michele Hanash, Shana Kaufman, Aramis Lori, Charmel Maynard, Emily McKenzie, Maria Pienkowski, Aileen Quintana, Lawrence Raab, Cristina Scarano, Ashley Sebok, and Tanya Valiente.

The event, which honored one of today’s leading contemporary artists Teresita Fernández and philanthropist Patricia M. Papper, raised more than $1.3 million to support the museum’s robust arts education program, the largest program of its kind outside the Miami-Dade County school system.