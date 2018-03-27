Pérez Art Museum Miami and Miami-Dade County Public Schools Join Forces to Launch New PAMM Student Pass for Free Museum Visits

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho and PAMM Director Franklin Sirmans announced at news conference – free museum admission for all M-DCPS students!

On March 22, 2018, Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) announced the launch of the PAMM Student Pass, in partnership with Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS), which grants free admission to the museum for all M-DCPS Pre-K – 12th grade students.

Schools Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho and PAMM Director Franklin Sirmans made the historic announcement at a news conference and explained that the Student Pass holders may also bring one adult guest for free with them.

“Education is at the core of what we do and we try to make that a part of every single thing that we do. We call ourselves a 21st century museum because we believe that 21st century museums are dynamic spaces and here to be a part of conversations that are important to our community. It begins with our thought-provoking exhibitions and arts education programs,” said Sirmans.

“I believe strongly that early exposure to art not only opens a child’s heart and mind to creativity and ingenuity, but also sharpens critical thinking and other skills that help students learn content across the educational disciplines,” said Carvalho.

During the morning announcement, Adler Guerrier, a Haitian-born, Miami-based artist, who graduated from M-DCPS Design and Architecture Senior High (DASH) and who is a PAMM permanent collection artist, also spoke about the importance of an arts education in a young person’s life. Special guests in attendance included PAMM trustees, Miami-Dade School Board members, art teachers as well as students from South Miami K-8 Center, who were led on a tour of the museum by PAMM’s talented teaching artists after the news conference.

To enroll in the program, students should follow the PAMM Student Pass link in the student and/or parent portal located at dadeschools.net, complete and print the online form, and then bring it to the museum. PAMM Student Pass applications also will be available at the museum’s front desk during regular museum hours. A pass card will be provided to the student at the time of the first visit.

PAMM Student Passes expire on August 31st each year. Beginning September 1st, students may re-enroll as long as they are still attending a Miami-Dade County public school.

As the flagship museum for Miami-Dade County for almost 35 years, PAMM believes art has the power to enrich the lives of all people, and is an integral part of the development of all students.

With this program, PAMM hopes that M-DCPS students nurture or discover their love and appreciation for the arts.

PAMM Student Pass is supported by Pérez Art Museum Miami. PAMM education initiatives are made possible by endowed funds granted by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and Heckscher Foundation for Children to underwrite the museum’s broad portfolio of education programs. Together with leadership support from Miami-Dade County, these funders enable the museum to transform the lives of young people in our community through our art education programs.