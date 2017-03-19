Brickell has a new eatery in town serving the freshest of Peruvian and Latin cuisine, Candela Gastrobar.

The restaurant opened in January and has been a culinary hit ever since attracting residents and Miami visitors alike. Nightlife and hospitality veteran Brian Mejia is owner of the 3,000-square-foot restaurant and lounge, a spot which has been strategically placed nearby its sister location, Tucandela.

“No matter the occasion, it’s the perfect place to go to have a spectacular meal,” Mejia said. “And then after hang out with friends in the lounge area for a few drinks or walk over to Tucandela to party.”

In the heart of Mary Brickell Village, Candela welcomes you before you walk inside with its outside dining terrace. The interior of the restaurant has a homey vibe with lamps hanging from the ceiling, dozens of mirrors on the walls, a polished tiled floor and cushioned couch-like booths.

Customers also can make their way to Candela’s full bar to order delicious signature cocktails or dine bar-side.

Candela Gastrobar’s menu is vast and contains a wide variety of sharing-portioned authentic Peruvian dishes that promise culinary excellence. With an abundance of options under Cold Starters, Hot Starters, Ceviches, Tiraditos, Salads, Plates to Share, Soup, From the Sea, From the Land, Rices, Pastas and Risottos and desserts, there’s a dish everyone can enjoy.

Have the whole table dive into the Piqueo Candela, a dish made of traditional Peruvian ceviche, parmesan octopus ceviche, shrimp Siu Cao and panko prawns. Or enjoy the Aji de Gallina, a chicken stew cooked in a yellow pepper base, cheese and crackers served with white rice, pecans, boiled egg and olives. Rice is a staple for any Latin dish, and Candela has their indulgent Arroz Al Estilo Candela, made of white rice cooked in a pepper and cilantro sauce, served with lobster tail, prawns, scallops, shrimp, squid, mussels, clams, octopus, parmesan cheese and leche de tigre.

Every day of the week there’s a reason to have a bite or drink at Candela. The gastrobar serves a weekly lunch special Monday to Friday for $11.95 and a three-course brunch party every Sunday with unlimited mimosas and sangria for $21.99. During weeknights and weekends, Candela offers drink specials and a place to party till 5 a.m. no matter the day. In the night hours, the restaurant dims its lights and turns on its red spotlights for a true lounge vibe.

“The best of Brickell can be found right here at Candela,” Mejia said. “A place to eat, drink, lounge, party — it’s all here.”

Candela Gastrobar is located at 900 S. Miami Ave. #180, Miami, FL 33130. The restaurant is open from Sunday to Wednesday from noon to 10:30 p.m., Thursday from noon to 11 p.m., Friday from noon to 5 a.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. To 5 a.m.