The Coral Gables Museum is presenting “Plan Z: From Infrastructure to Open Space,” an exhibit about transforming Rickenbacker Causeway from a dangerous roadway into an active urban park, on display through May 14. The proposal comes from renowned architect, as well as avid cyclist, Bernard Zyscovich.

This is not the first time the Coral Gables Museum, the only museum the Miami-Dade County dedicated to the built environment, addresses the need for improved local infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians. The museum has presented and brought attention to various popular green transportation projects during their earliest planning stages, including “The Underline: Make It Yours” and “Ludlam Trail: From Grassroots to Treetops.”

Both greenway segments make up portions of what urban planners are referring to as the Miami Loop. And Plan Z would connect to the Miami Loop, adding to the overall network of transportation and recreational cycling routes in Greater Miami.

The museum is offering several public educational programs related to the exhibit. So far, in early March, the museum hosted a talk by Copenhagen infrastructure guru Mikael Colville-Anderson, and an exhibit and bike tour hosted by Plan Z founder, Bernard Zyscovich.

The Museum also hosted South Miami Senior High students and facilitated their “Green Transportation Today” school program. Students participated in an exhibit tour of Plan Z and a walking tour of downtown Coral Gables.

Topical themes include: promotion of more infrastructure in Miami-Dade County for pedestrians and cyclists, improved safety, green mobility, health, connectivity, and quality of life in Miami-Dade County.

“Plan Z: From Infrastructure to Open Space” looks at how Plan Z transforms the Rickenbacker Causeway from a dangerous roadway into an active urban park. Making Rickenbacker Causeway into Rickenbacker Park is an interactive exhibit that invites visitors to imagine the transformation of a single-purpose section of transportation infrastructure into a safe and vibrant recreational open space. Curated and sponsored by Plan Z for Miami, a nonprofit foundation, the exhibit illustrates how a strictly utilitarian roadway can be reimagined to become a safe, lively, multi-purpose 20-acre urban park.

Furthermore, it shows how with Rickenbacker Park, Miami’s urban dwellers will gain a refuge where they can “get out of town” without having to leave the city.

The concept for Plan Z for Miami was generated in response to the continuing deaths of cyclists on the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Architect and urban planner Bernard Zyscovich, an ardent lifelong cyclist himself, determined to find a way to make the Rickenbacker Causeway safe for joggers, strollers, walkers, and cyclists. He has developed a plan that will transform the unsafe infrastructure into a safe, lively, multi-purposed 20-acre urban park.

Although the Rickenbacker is one of the most popular bicycling routes in America, no physical division between the cars and bikes exists. This lack of separation between bikes and cars, excessive speeds and drunk driving has contributed to four fatalities since 2010.

Plan Z’s goal is to help minimize cycling risks while providing uninhibited access to clean air and exercise in a safe, scenic environment while also taking into account future bridge replacement and the potential for sea-level rise.

Coral Gables Museum is located at 285 Aragon Ave. For more information visit coralgablesmuseum.org or call 305-603-8067.