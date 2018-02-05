Point Foundation event supports scholarships for LGBTQ students

Point Foundation (Point), will present the second annual Miami Minerva Award to Alberto M. Carvalho, superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, at its Cornerstone Reception on Feb. 10, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Rusty Pelican Restaurant, 3201 Rickenbacker Causeway, Virginia Key.

Point is the nation’s largest scholarship-granting organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) students of merit.

The Minerva Award recognizes leadership and commitment to the South Florida LGBTQ community. Point Foundation is presenting Carvalho with the award because he has proven himself to be both a strong ally to LGBTQ individuals and an example to educational leaders who ensure that schools are always spaces of tolerance and inclusion.

“We all have a moral and humanitarian compass that should compel us to treat everyone with dignity and respect,” Carvalho said. “I am deeply moved and honored to be recognized by the Point Foundation with the Miami Minerva Award for supporting our LGBTQ students, advocating for human rights and social justice on their behalf. This is a wonderful recognition.”

The Feb. 10 Cornerstone Reception in Miami is an opportunity to hear from Carvalho, community leaders, meet Point scholars and alumni, and enjoy a festive brunch with plentiful mimosas. Guests will learn how to help Point empower more students in 2018 and create an even fairer and more inclusive society.

Point is currently supporting 98 scholarship recipients, almost half of which are the first in their family to attend college!

Event tickets are $100. Register online to attend at www.pointfoundation.org/miami2018.